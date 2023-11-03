Manufacturing Technology Webinar: Unlocking ERP's Full Potential with Platform Consolidation and AI Capabilities

"We're at an exciting crossroads in ERP evolution. AI is rapidly reshaping the ERP landscape. In this webinar, we'll provide a practical lay of the land in terms of the latest in ERP developments, and we'll demystify the buzz around AI," said Stu Johnson, VP of Product Marketing at Rootstock. Post this

Gould is the author of the "SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix 2023." He will explain his methodology in ranking ERP solutions, discuss ROI that Rootstock customers said they have received, and the subsequent ranking that Rootstock earned on the matrix.

"This year, a key trend in the ERP market has been the movement toward platform consolidation," said Isaac Gould. "This shift has largely been driven by the needs of small- to mid-market manufacturers. A platform approach helps these companies reduce IT burden, eliminate data silos, and decrease tech costs. With the right ERP platform, the whole process—from customer order to last-mile delivery—can be consolidated and better managed for optimal production, efficiency, and savings."

Johnson and Gould will also discuss the following hot ERP topics:

Continuous planning: Manufacturers want continuous updates on various supply and demand factors. That way, they can transition from the traditional static approach to a more dynamic one. Sales and operations planning must incorporate incoming signals on raw materials, labor, machinery, and logistics. With a platform approach, all systems use the same data model, so companies can continually monitor and streamline the planning process.

Register today for this upcoming Manufacturing ERP webinar, which will outline how AI and platform consolidation are helping to innovate the market.

ABOUT ROOTSTOCK

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to hear about our new customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

Media Contact

Tammy Delatorre, Rootstock Software, 818-321-4549, [email protected], https://www.rootstock.com/

SOURCE Rootstock Software