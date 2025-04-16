Manumint Introduces the World's First Hand-Mined Cryptocurrency

A Human-Crafted Alternative to Machine-Mined Digital Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manumint has launched the first and only hand-mined digital currency, offering a new approach to cryptocurrency production. Unlike conventional cryptocurrencies that rely on automated systems and high-powered data centers, Manumint coins are produced manually—using only pen, paper, and human effort.

Each cryptographic problem is solved by a distributed group of workers across the globe who spend years, and in some cases decades, completing the complex calculations necessary to generate a coin. The entire process, from problem-solving to verification, is conducted without the aid of computers or automation, highlighting the significant time, labor, and human concentration involved.

"In a world increasingly driven by automation, Manumint demonstrates the continued value of human labor in a technological context," said Trevor Horton, Founder and CEO of Manumint. "Each coin reflects a considerable investment of time, skill, and precision."

A Labor-Intensive Process

Manumint is currently the only cryptocurrency to be mined entirely by hand. The company employs workers; many based in sweatshop-level conditions—who engage in manual cryptographic problem-solving using traditional tools such as notebooks and pens. Tasks typically processed by powerful machines are instead completed by individuals working in conditions that demand long-term focus and mathematical accuracy.

This model contrasts sharply with conventional mining operations that require extensive computing power, server farms, and significant electricity consumption. By removing the digital layer from the mining process, Manumint creates a currency rooted in visible, traceable labor. Each coin is the cumulative result of a lengthy, human-driven effort that cannot be replicated or mass-produced.

Proof of Workmanship

Where traditional cryptocurrencies implement proof-of-work via automated algorithms and consensus protocols, Manumint introduces a manual alternative: proof of workmanship. Every ledger entry is calculated by hand and verified through secondary human checks, forming a transparent record of the effort invested in producing each coin.

This system ensures that each coin represents more than digital value—it embodies time, care, and meticulous documentation. Rather than emphasizing computational speed, the model prioritizes craft, process integrity, and human accountability. The result is a luxury digital asset—an artisanal product that challenges the assumptions of modern digital economies.

Availability

Due to the labor-intensive nature of the process, each Manumint coin is rare and produced in very limited quantities. Coins are made available for purchase on a rolling basis through the company's website at http://www.Manumint.com. Interested parties can learn more about the mining methodology, verification process, and ethical considerations behind the project.

