Many Find End-Time Prophecy Confusing, But Here's A Helping Hand

"wanting to share my love for the Lord and his glorious plan for the future with others." Post this

Taschner said he was inspired by "wanting to share my love for the Lord and his glorious plan for the future with others."

Peter Taschner is a father of five that wants each of his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren to acquire a great understanding of God's plan for the future. He holds degrees in engineering and business administration that allow him to dissect and analyze complex issues and communicate in way that others understand. His extensive travels around the world and nearly 500 days spent in Israel over the past twelve years give him a unique perspective on events happening around the world.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Are You Prepared To Meet God? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Peter Taschner, Salem Author Services, 217-358-8905, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press