Many of Us Love God, Hate Him, Praise Him, Curse Him, Believe Him, and Doubt Him, In Quick Succession

"I write not only to discover more of God for myself, but also to deliver His Presence into a hurting world in need of His light," said Flores.

Dr. Heather "Doc" Flores is an Ordained Minister and holds a Doctoral Degree of Divinity (D.Div) from Summit Bible College, a Doctoral Degree of Applied Clinical Psychology (Psy.D) from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology in Los Angeles, and has completed various extracurricular trainings. She currently runs a small private practice of Christian Counseling and Consultation in San Diego, California. She and beloved hubby, Alexander Flores, run Empowered Living Ministries and Counseling, a 501c3 created to help incarcerated men, parolees, and their families to overcome the impacts of incarceration.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Hating God, With Messy Love is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

