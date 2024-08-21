Many of Us Love God, Hate Him, Praise Him, Curse Him, Believe Him, and Doubt Him, In Quick Succession

Xulon Press presents a memoir that examines the complicated feelings most believers have towards God.
ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Heather "Doc" Flores explores the feeling of Hating God, With Messy Love: The Stories That Bleed Life ($14.49, paperback, 9798868502057; $6.99, e-book, 9798868502064).
Flores uses her own life stories as examples as she relates to others who are not always sure how they feel about God. She uses her experience as a professional counselor to find the courage to expose her own vulnerabilities, with the hope that her authenticity and transparency might inspire someone else who is searching for just one reason to hang on.
"I write not only to discover more of God for myself, but also to deliver His Presence into a hurting world in need of His light," said Flores.
Dr. Heather "Doc" Flores is an Ordained Minister and holds a Doctoral Degree of Divinity (D.Div) from Summit Bible College, a Doctoral Degree of Applied Clinical Psychology (Psy.D) from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology in Los Angeles, and has completed various extracurricular trainings. She currently runs a small private practice of Christian Counseling and Consultation in San Diego, California. She and beloved hubby, Alexander Flores, run Empowered Living Ministries and Counseling, a 501c3 created to help incarcerated men, parolees, and their families to overcome the impacts of incarceration.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Hating God, With Messy Love is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
