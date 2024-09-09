Many Say They Have Repented, But Do Not Fully Understand What That Means

"The inspiration for this book came from spending time alone with God and hearing what was on His mind daily. He desires for all to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth" Post this

"The inspiration for this book came from spending time alone with God and hearing what was on His mind daily. He desires for all to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth," said Basler.

Dawne D. Basler is from southern California, and currently splits her time between her native state and Oklahoma. The mother of two is a former model, a businesswoman, ordained minister and counselor, who has attended three schools of theology and founded several ministries.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Book Of Repentance is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Dawne D. Basler, Salem Author Services, 949-403-4181, [email protected]

Dawne D. Basler, Salem Author Services, 949-402-4400, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press