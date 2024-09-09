Many Say They Have Repented, But Do Not Fully Understand What That Means

Xulon Press presents teaching on repentance as key to God's gift of salvation.
ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dawne D. Basler helps readers along their path to spiritual maturity with The Book of Repentance: A Call to Return to God and His Ways ($17.99, paperback, 9798868500527; $8.99, e-book, 9798868500534).
Basler believes that many Christians today do not comprehend the covenant agreement that God has laid out in His Word and, as a result, do not reach full maturity in their faith. She has spent many hours in study and prayer on the topic of confession and repentance, and instructs her readers on what God is looking for, as well as answering many of their questions.
"The inspiration for this book came from spending time alone with God and hearing what was on His mind daily. He desires for all to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth," said Basler.
Dawne D. Basler is from southern California, and currently splits her time between her native state and Oklahoma. The mother of two is a former model, a businesswoman, ordained minister and counselor, who has attended three schools of theology and founded several ministries.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Book Of Repentance is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Dawne D. Basler, Salem Author Services, 949-403-4181, [email protected]
