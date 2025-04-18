Map Communications, Inc., Achieves SOC 2® Type 2 Certification, Further Strengthening Data Security for Clients Nationwide

Map Communications continues to lead its Industry in Security & Compliance with recent SOC 2® Type 2 Certification

CHESAPEAKE, Va., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Map Communications, Inc., ("MAP") a national leader in live answering and virtual receptionist services, has achieved its SOC 2® Type 2 certification following an independent audit conducted by leading cybersecurity and compliance firm A-LIGN.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification—awarded only to organizations that can demonstrate the sustained, effective operation of rigorous security controls—validates MAP's dedication to protecting client data in accordance with industry-leading standards for confidentiality, availability, and integrity.

"Earning SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a proud milestone for MAP as a trusted partner for the thousands of businesses that depend on us," said Vaibhav Dani, CEO of Map Communications. "Security, reliability, and peace of mind are foundational to our services—and this certification shows our clients that we take those values seriously every day."

For MAP's customers, this milestone offers assurance that their business communications—and the sensitive data shared during those conversations—are protected by one of the most rigorous security frameworks in the industry. Whether handling confidential client messages, payment details, or private healthcare information, MAP clients can trust that their customers' experiences are managed securely and professionally.

This latest achievement builds on MAP's already strong and robust security and HIPAA compliance track record. The company was the first answering and virtual receptionist service in the nation to achieve HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year (r2) Certification. This gold-standard security framework combines HIPAA, PCI, and NIST requirements into one comprehensive compliance approach. MAP complies with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), reinforcing its ability to handle sensitive customer information carefully.

With over three decades of experience, MAP has become an essential partner for businesses nationwide—many who operate with limited internal resources and rely on MAP for professional, 24/7 customer support. As a 100% employee-owned company, MAP brings dedication and accountability that helps business owners project professionalism, capture more business, and stay connected to their clients without missing a beat.

About MAP

Founded in 1991, MAP provides professional live answering and virtual receptionist services to businesses across all industry types—from healthcare and legal to real estate and e-commerce. Based in the United States and 100% employee-owned, MAP offers customized solutions powered by human connection, cutting-edge technology, and an unequaled approach t for privacy and compliance.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and HITRUST and a top three FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

About SOC 2

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2® is a framework for managing and securing customer data based on five trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Type 2 certification evaluates the effectiveness of these controls over time, making it one of the most respected standards for data security and risk management.

Media Contact

Freddy Rambay, Map Communications, 1 800-955-9888, [email protected], https://www.mapcommunications.com/

SOURCE Map Communications