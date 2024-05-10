Maple Counseling Announces Pioneering Partnership with Saban Community Clinic to Expand Access to Mental Health Services

Maple Counseling has partnered with Saban Community Clinic to launch the Saban Partnership Program, aimed at enhancing access to mental healthcare for underserved communities. This initiative includes the introduction of four bilingual Associate Marriage and Family Therapists to provide empathetic, culturally sensitive care. The partnership expands access to individuals who would not otherwise be able to afford it, ensuring high-quality therapy is available for free as soon as possible. At the same time, the program supports Maple's clients in accessing the wide range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services Saban Community Clinic has to offer.

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maple Counseling, a leader in providing accessible mental health services, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Saban Community Clinic, marking a significant advancement in the mission to offer comprehensive mental healthcare to those in need, particularly from underserved communities. This collaborative Saban Partnership Program expands access to individuals who would not otherwise be able to afford it, ensuring high-quality therapy is available for free as soon as possible. At the same time, the program supports Maple's clients in accessing the wide range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services Saban Community Clinic has to offer.

As part of this initiative, Maple Counseling has expanded its team with the addition of four bilingual (Spanish/English) Associate Marriage and Family Therapists (AMFTs), including Karina Gonzalez, Maria Quinonez, Karen Broutvaien and Martín Lasa. These therapists, who will be overseen by Maple's Clinical Supervisor Dr. Griselda Galvan, PsyD, LMFT, bring a deep commitment to providing empathetic, culturally sensitive care to their clients. Furthermore, Maple is continuing to hire for the Saban Partnership Program to meet the growing demand for free mental healthcare for low-income individuals.

Varina Bleil, CEO of Maple Counseling, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and the new hires, stating, "The collaboration between Maple Counseling and Saban Community Clinic represents a milestone in our united efforts to eliminate barriers to mental health services. By forming this collaboration of care with such a highly regarded community health clinic to expand the number of available, talented therapists for those in need right now, we are enhancing our collective capacity to deliver specialized, compassionate mental health services that are tailored to the unique needs of the community. We are grateful to Saban Community Clinic for this partnership that both broadens our impact and bolsters our ability to foster a healthier, more resilient society."

Echoing this sentiment, Muriel Nouwezem, CEO of Saban Community Clinic, highlighted the critical need for such initiatives, "Our communities grapple with profound mental health access challenges, which necessitates sustained investment in service expansion. Alongside financial support, the unwavering commitment and backing of community-based organizations is indispensable. As the CEO of an organization committed to providing compassionate care to anyone who needs it, I am proud to partner with Maple Counseling, renowned for its training of world-class mental health professionals. Their provision of free mental healthcare to Saban Community Clinic patients, tailored to patients' social and cultural needs while preserving their dignity, exemplifies a beacon of hope in our shared journey toward whole-person care."

About Maple Counseling

Maple Counseling is a non-profit community mental health clinic that provides services to anyone regardless of their ability to pay. We offer programs throughout Los Angeles County and beyond to clients of all ages - from toddlers through the advanced elderly. Mental health services are available to individuals, couples, families, and groups. In addition, Maple Counseling offers services in schools to youth ages 5-18. Available six days a week, Maple Counseling therapists treat a range of issues, including depression, anxiety, trauma, grief and loss, stress, and relational problems, among other mental health needs.

About Saban Community Clinic

Saban Community Clinic has been providing comprehensive healthcare services to underserved communities since 1967. Saban's Los Angeles based network of community clinics offers a range of medical, dental, and mental health services, all under one roof, ensuring health equity and high-quality care for everyone.

