Maple Hill and Purely Elizabeth Announce Fall Partnership for Wholesome Mornings Maple

Hill and Purely Elizabeth Collaborate to Offer Delicious and Nutritious Fall Breakfast Solutions Featuring Pumpkin Cinnamon Granola and 100% Grass-Fed Organic Greek Yogurt

KINDERHOOK, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maple Hill Creamery, America's original 100 percent grass-fed organic dairy company announced today the launch of its partnership with Purely Elizabeth, the maker of nutritious granola and breakfast foods just in time for the fall season. This collaboration is set to prioritize delicious and nutritious breakfast options for those looking to switch it up on busy fall mornings or any time of the day.

The partnership will feature Maple Hill's 100% Grass-Fed Organic Greek Yogurt, renowned for its rich, creamy texture and wholesome flavor, made from cows that graze on nutrient-rich grass year-round and packed with live and active probiotics. With Maple Hill's Grass-Fed Organic Greek Yogurt, consumers are enjoying yogurt as nature intended, packed with 50% higher ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 ratio and 40% higher levels of conjugated linoleic acids, which contribute to potential health benefits including a lower risk of heart disease. It's a great canvas for Purely Elizabeth's Pumpkin Cinnamon Ancient Grain Granola - a delicious, gluten-free, non-GMO blend crafted with organic oats, coconut sugar and pumpkin seeds. This seasonal favorite granola recipe has superfood grains and seeds, like quinoa, amaranth, and chia, for a crunchy texture, and delicious salty sweet taste with hints of cinnamon. This duo provides a power-packed, nutritious breakfast option for overall wellness during the fall season.

"We are excited to team up with Purely Elizabeth to offer our consumers a more convenient way to enjoy a nutritious breakfast with organic products as nature intended," said Jim Hau, President at Maple Hill. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide wholesome, 100% grass-fed organic dairy products that support healthy lifestyles. By combining our 100% Organic Grass-Fed Greek Yogurt with Purely Elizabeth's delicious Pumpkin Cinnamon Ancient Grain Granola, we're making it easier, and more fun, for busy individuals and families to prioritize their health and indulge in delicious fall flavors."

Consumers can look forward to a variety of new recipe ideas and promotions throughout the fall season, including a social media giveaway that offers fans a chance to win exclusive products and fall-themed breakfast packages in October. From yogurt parfaits with Pumpkin Cinnamon Granola and fresh fruit to quick and easy breakfast bowls, this partnership promises to deliver delicious solutions that fit seamlessly into busy schedules.

For more information about Maple Hill and Purely Elizabeth's fall partnership and to discover delicious breakfast recipes, please visit maplehill.com and purelyelizabeth.com. For updates on the upcoming October social media giveaway, follow Maple Hill and Purely Elizabeth on Instagram at @maplehillcreamery and @purely_elizabeth.

About Maple Hill:

Maple Hill has been disrupting the dairy industry since its beginnings in 2009. From day one Maple Hill's founders committed to using regenerative agriculture practices that are better for the animal, for the planet and for everyone. The company was founded with a mission to create clean, organic dairy products and continues to meet that demand for consumers today.

Maple Hill produces milk, kefir, butter and yogurt procured from small family farms in Upstate New York and Pennsylvania. You can find their products nationwide in more than 8,000 retailers including Whole Foods Markets, Amazon Fresh, Publix, Natural Grocers, Walmart, Jewel, Sprouts, Stop and Shop, ShopRite, Shaws, Meijer, Central Market, Kroger, King Soopers, Ralph's, PCC Markets, Safeway, Albertsons, Hannaford and Earth Fare, as well as many specialty and independent retailers. For more information, visit maplehill.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @maplehillcreamery.

About Purely Elizabeth:

Since 2009, Purely Elizabeth has been a leader in the breakfast foods category with its nutritious, non-GMO and organic ancient grain and grain-free products. Founder and holistic nutrition counselor, Elizabeth Stein, is a pioneer of the superfood movement, incorporating innovative and wholesome ingredients into her products such as ancient grains, sustainability sourced coconut sugar, and probiotics. Purely Elizabeth is redefining the standards of packaged foods with its current line of vegan and certified gluten-free products consisting of granola, oatmeal, cereal, and cookie granola. For more information, please visit www.purelyelizabeth.com or their Facebook or Instagram platform.

Media Contact

Diana Jacobson, Konnect Agency, 1 6786874937, [email protected]

SOURCE Maple Hill