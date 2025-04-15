Maple Hill Creamery Declares April 15 As National 100% Grass-Fed Organic Dairy Day

The Dairy Disruptors are Honoring Small Family Farms and the Regenerative Dairy Movement this Earth Month—Recognizing Better Dairy Starts with Better Farmers and Better Cows for a Better Planet

KINDERHOOK, N.Y., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maple Hill Creamery, America's original 100% grass-fed organic dairy company, is amplifying its commitment to transforming the dairy industry and championing regenerative agriculture with the launch of 100% Grass-Fed Organic Dairy Day. This annual observance isn't just a celebration—it's a call to action. By shining a spotlight on the unparalleled nutrition, ethical farming, and environmental benefits of 100% grass-fed organic dairy, Maple Hill is empowering consumers to make informed choices that support both their well-being and the planet. With this initiative, the brand is leading a movement toward a more sustainable, ethical, and flavorful future for dairy.

This day of recognition helps to sustain small family farms that prioritize working in harmony with nature rather than forcing it, producing dairy as nature intended. As small dairy farms continue to disappear under the pressure of large-scale corporate operations, Maple Hill Creamery remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving traditional, family-run farming. The farms in Maple Hill's network are more than businesses—they are legacies, often passed down through generations, with families dedicated to producing the highest quality dairy. Unlike conventional dairy cows, which often face shorter lifespans due to industrialized farming practices, cows on Maple Hill farms can live three times as long, thriving on a natural diet of grass, free from grain and stress. This commitment to ethical farming not only leads to superior-tasting, nutrient-rich dairy but also fuels the passion of farmers who take pride in their craft.

"100% Grass-Fed Organic Dairy Day is a day that we're looking forward to recognizing and celebrating for years to come. It is a tribute to the family-owned farms that make truly sustainable dairy possible. These farmers are the backbone of regenerative agriculture, prioritizing the health of their land, their cows, and their communities," said Tim Joseph, Founder of Maple Hill Creamery. "Consumers deserve to know that their choices have power, and by choosing 100% grass-fed organic dairy, they are supporting better nutrition, animal welfare, and the future of sustainable farming. Our farmers aren't just producing milk; they are stewards of the land, preserving a legacy that has been passed down for generations. This is a better way of dairy farming, and we're proud to lead the way."

Maple Hill delivers a rich, artisanal taste where you can truly experience the grass-fed organic difference. Traditional organic dairy meets a single certification standard, but 100% grass-fed organic dairy goes further, earning a second certification that reflects its higher standards and deeper commitment to quality, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability. Most consumers don't realize that 100% grass-fed organic dairy offers a 50% healthier Omega 3:6 ratio and 40% more CLA fatty acids than traditional organic. The natural benefits of this premium form of dairy include a better taste, higher quality, richer flavor and a more nutrient dense product that contributes to a more sustainable food system. National 100% Grass-Fed Organic Dairy Day was created to raise awareness of how choosing 100% grass-fed organic supports overall health, regenerative agriculture, restores soil health, promotes biodiversity, and reduces environmental impact.

Consumers can support this movement by choosing certified 100% grass-fed organic dairy when they visit their local grocery store. Maple Hill's full product lineup features Whole and 2% Reduced Fat Milk, Plain and Vanilla, Greek and Cream on Top Yogurt, Plain, Vanilla, and Strawberry Kefir, and Salted and Unsalted Butter varieties. For more information about Maple Hill Creamery, the company's commitment to sustainable farming practices and store availability, visit www.maplehill.com.

