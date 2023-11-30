Maptician and Embrava Join Forces to Elevate Workplace Productivity and Employee Collaboration

The Maptician-Embrava partnership brings together two innovative companies, each with a strong commitment to enhancing workplace productivity, well-being, and efficiency.

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maptician, the market leading end-to-end technology solution for the hybrid workplace, announces a strategic partnership with Embrava, a pioneer in employee productivity and collaboration solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry, aimed at transforming workplace experiences for organizations worldwide.

The Maptician-Embrava partnership brings together two innovative companies, each with a strong commitment to enhancing workplace productivity, well-being, and efficiency. By harnessing their combined expertise, Maptician and Embrava aim to revolutionize how businesses manage their workplaces and support their employees.

Through this partnership, clients can look forward to a range of benefits, including:

Seamless Workplace Integration: Maptician's cutting-edge workplace management software, when combined with Embrava's pioneering employee productivity and collaboration solutions, will provide a holistic view of the workplace environment, enabling organizations to optimize space and resources effectively.

Enhanced Employee Experience: Together, Maptician and Embrava will empower organizations to create dynamic and flexible workplaces that prioritize employee comfort, safety, and well-being.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Clients will gain access to comprehensive data analytics and insights, enabling them to make informed decisions that improve workplace efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Maptician CEO, Alaa Pasha comments, "We are excited to partner with Embrava, a company that shares our passion for redefining workplace experiences. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enable organizations to adapt to the evolving needs of their workforce. Together, we will empower businesses to create more agile, productive, and employee-centric workplaces."

Embrava VP of Global Sales, Chris Drish comments, "Embrava is thrilled to partner with Maptician, a recognized leader in workplace management software. Our combined expertise will provide clients with a dynamic suite of workplace optimization solutions. This partnership is a testament to our dedication in shaping the future of work by enhancing employee experience, collaboration and well-being."

For more information about Maptician and Embrava's partnership and the solutions they offer, please visit www.maptician.com and www.embrava.com.

About Maptician

Maptician makes hybrid operations work by empowering companies to make great decisions about people and spaces. An end-to-end solution for the hybrid workplace, Maptician enables intelligent decisions about real estate reduction and reconfiguration, facilitates culture-specific hoteling strategies that promote in-office collaboration and networking, and provides reporting and analytics for finance professionals in the industry's simplest, most user-friendly UX.

About Embrava

Embrava is a pioneer in employee productivity and collaboration solutions, specializing in optimizing workplace environments for enhanced flexibility and efficiency. Embrava's innovative products help organizations maximize the productivity and well-being of their employees, while easing flexible workplace strategy adoption. With a commitment to data-driven decision-making, Embrava supports businesses in creating dynamic and adaptable workplace environments that foster an exceptional employee experience while furthering business objectives.

Media Contact

Patricia Nagy, Maptician, 1 6467174541, [email protected], www.maptician.com

SOURCE Maptician