Maptician and WORKTECH Academy Release "The Future Financial Workplace: How Experience Has Become The New Operating Challenge"

"Financial institutions have built the structure of hybrid work, but not the capability to deliver its value," said Alaa Pasha, CEO of Maptician. Post this

But policy maturity has exposed a harder challenge. While organizations have defined where work happens, they are still struggling to deliver consistent workplace experience at scale. The office is no longer a place to optimize—it's a system to operate. More than half of respondents say they come in for a lively, interactive experience that allows for spontaneity, and when asked what makes a workplace feel valuable, technology, flexibility, and culture rank first while location, design, and physical amenities rank last.

"Financial institutions have built the structure of hybrid work, but not the capability to deliver its value," said Alaa Pasha, CEO of Maptician. "The gap between policy maturity and experience maturity is where the real work begins—and this research gives leaders a clear benchmark for what it takes to close it."

The technology findings reinforce the urgency. When leaders were asked which tools deliver the greatest impact, workplace management platforms tied for first at 45%—yet 54% of leaders still identify delivering consistent experience across offices as their biggest operational challenge, and nearly a third say measuring that experience remains a persistent difficulty. The infrastructure for hybrid coordination largely exists; the capability to operate it at experience-delivery standard does not yet exist for most organizations.

"The office is about connection—corporate office will be renamed to collaboration enterprise in a few years," said Mike Jennings, Director at Mastercard. The sentiment reflects a broader shift across financial services: the workplace is no longer designed for individual work, but for coordination, collaboration, and connection.

Looking ahead, financial workplace leaders rank employee experience (66%), productivity (63%), and talent retention (57%) as their top strategic priorities for the next two to three years—ahead of cost optimization. The Future Financial Workplace: How Experience Has Become The New Operating Challenge is available for download, here.

About Maptician

Maptician is the workplace management platform that helps financial, legal, and professional services organizations close the gap between hybrid policy and workplace performance. From space planning and seat booking to presence visibility and workplace analytics, Maptician gives leaders the tools to coordinate teams, maximize real estate, and consistently deliver the in-office experience their people and businesses require. Learn more at www.maptician.com.

About WORKTECH Academy

WORKTECH Academy is the world's leading membership organization exploring the future of work. Through original research, trends analysis, and a global community of workplace professionals, WORKTECH Academy helps organizations make informed decisions about workplace strategy, technology, and design. Learn more at www.worktechacademy.com.

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SOURCE Maptician