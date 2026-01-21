Maptician and WORKTECH Academy Survey Financial Services on the Future of Workplace Strategy

Research partnership invites workplace leaders to shape benchmark report on how financial institutions are evolving beyond space management

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maptician, the leader in workplace management technology for financial, legal and professional services firms, today announces a research partnership with WORKTECH Academy to explore how financial institutions are shifting from traditional space management toward experience-driven workplace strategies. The survey launches today, January 21, and runs through February 21, with findings to be released at WORKTECH Financial Workplace 2026 in New York on April 15.

As hybrid policies mature and competition for talent intensifies, leading financial firms are rethinking how physical workplaces deliver value. Workplace experience is emerging as a strategic differentiator, with organizations focusing on how employees, clients, and visitors feel and interact within the workplace—not just whether desks are occupied.

The survey targets workplace experience leaders, corporate real estate professionals, and operations executives across banking, asset management, insurance, fintech, and professional services. Questions explore the intersection of policy, space, data, and behavior—examining what actually motivates people to come into financial workplaces today and how firms are measuring success beyond utilization metrics.

"Financial institutions have invested heavily in space, but the question we hear from workplace leaders isn't about square footage anymore—it's about whether their environments actually support how people work and collaborate," said Alaa Pasha, CEO of Maptician. "This research will give the industry real benchmarks on what's working, what's not, and where technology can bridge the gap between policy and experience."

"We've seen workplace strategy evolve dramatically over the past few years, but financial services firms face unique pressures—from regulatory requirements to client expectations to the challenge of coordinating global teams," said Kasia Maynard, Head of Editorial and Research at WORKTECH Academy. "This survey will provide the data-driven insights this sector needs to make confident decisions about their workplace investments."

The resulting report will combine survey data with expert interviews from the WORKTECH community. Attendees at WORKTECH Financial Workplace 2026, hosted at the Mastercard NYC Tech Hub on April 15, will receive an exclusive first look at the findings before the report is distributed to WORKTECH Academy's global network of workplace professionals.

Workplace leaders in financial services who wish to contribute to this research can access the survey here. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.

About Maptician

Maptician is the workplace management platform that helps modern organizations optimize dynamic people and spaces in one powerful solution. From space planning and seat booking to presence visibility and workplace analytics, Maptician delivers the tools firms need to coordinate teams, maximize real estate, and elevate the in-office experience. Trusted by leading professional services firms and enterprises, Maptician is redefining what's possible in workplace management. Learn more at www.maptician.com.

About WORKTECH Academy

WORKTECH Academy is the world's leading membership organization exploring the future of work. Through original research, trends analysis, and a global community of workplace professionals, WORKTECH Academy helps organizations make informed decisions about workplace strategy, technology, and design. Learn more at www.worktechacademy.com.

Media Contact

Patricia Ann Nagy, The Proxy Agency, 1 6467174541, [email protected], www.proxyagency.com

SOURCE Maptician