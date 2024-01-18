Maptician Announces Significant Advancements in Visitor Management, Enhancing Hybrid Workplace Experience

Maptician Visitor Management ensures a world class visitor experience for all office types, from hybrid to hoteling or fully occupied spaces.

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maptician, the leading solution for hybrid workplaces, today announces significant advancements in Visitor Management, further enhancing the platform's pivotal role in hybrid workplace experience. From pre-registration email automations that deliver visitor preferences and hybrid workspace protocols, to seamless, state of the art QR code check-ins, Maptician Visitor Experience supports a world class hybrid workplace experience.

Technology is fundamental to the hybrid workplace experience. Cushman & Wakefield recently reported that workplace experience of hybrid organizations to be the top real estate strategic priority for 2024, and to that end, getting the technology right is pivotal across verticals. As the complexity of office types, space and seating strategies increase to accommodate a vast array of hybrid business strategies, organizations have sought innovative technology solutions to bring simplicity and intelligence to their workspaces to continually iterate towards success.

Maptician Visitor Management ensures a world class visitor experience for all office types, from hybrid to hoteling or fully occupied spaces. The newly released, enhanced features of Visitor Management ensure that Visitors can be invited in advance via the core Maptician application and a simple pre-registration process. Visitors then receive automated email communications with important information about their visit, including access information for the day of the visit, including a QR code or a unique code to facilitate seamless access with the Maptician Visitor Signage app the day of their visit.

The new features also provide enhanced managerial control for administrators of the system, enabling the ability to select hosts, generated directly through the Maptician application, and more easily report on visitors, maintaining visitor logs, that may have been historically on a pad of paper, other electronic tools, and/or a spreadsheet.

CEO of Maptician, Alaa Pasha, comments, "As organizations innovate their workplaces and iterate their hybrid workplace experiences, Maptician is vital. In a single, unified platform, Maptician helps organizations not only seamlessly and efficiently manage their workspaces and workforce, but helps them learn, grow and provide unprecedented service that enhance that experience. We're thrilled that the simplicity and ease of our technology has helped so many organizations and professionals be successful innovating their workspaces and look forward now to doing more."

