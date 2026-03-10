Maptician Appoints Craig Williams as Chief Technology Officer

"The addition of Craig to our team strengthens both sides of the house—technology and product—at a pivotal moment in our growth," said Alaa Pasha, CEO of Maptician. Post this

With more than three decades of experience in enterprise software development, product engineering, and cloud architecture, Williams brings deep expertise in building and modernizing large-scale, mission-critical systems. His background combines hands-on technical leadership with a pragmatic approach to translating advanced AI technologies into measurable customer value.

"I'm excited to join Maptician at a moment when AI is moving from experimentation to real operational impact," said Craig Williams, Chief Technology Officer of Maptician. "The opportunity to build intelligent, agent-based systems that directly support how organizations make decisions is incredibly compelling. I look forward to working closely with the team to scale the platform and turn advanced AI into tangible outcomes for customers."

As part of this leadership evolution, Nick Eurek, Maptician's founder and current CTO, will transition into the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this position, Eurek will focus on defining Maptician's product vision, customer experience, and long-term roadmap, working closely with Williams to ensure strong alignment between product strategy and technical execution.

"The addition of Craig to our team strengthens both sides of the house—technology and product—at a pivotal moment in our growth," said Alaa Pasha, CEO of Maptician. "Craig's deep expertise in AI and cloud leadership, combined with Nick's product vision and domain knowledge, positions Maptician to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers."

As organizations increasingly rely on intelligent technology to optimize their physical workplaces, Maptician is positioned to lead the next wave of innovation—combining AI-driven insights with enterprise-grade workplace management to help firms make smarter, faster decisions about their people and spaces.

