Maptician Appoints Industry Veteran Nic Rapacz as Senior Vice President of Sales

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Maptician, the leader in workplace management technology for law firms, financial and professional services, today announces the appointment of Nic Rapacz as Senior Vice President of Sales. Highly regarded, Rapacz brings more than 15 years of executive sales leadership and a proven track record of building high-performing teams that serve sophisticated buyers across legal and financial services firms. The new role reflects surging demand for Maptician's platform and positions the company to accelerate market expansion.

Recent research (see SPS 2025 State of the Workplace Survey) found that 59% of employees would consider leaving over workplace inefficiencies—a number that jumps to 69% in the legal sector. The culprits are familiar: time wasted searching for available meeting rooms, difficulty locating colleagues in hybrid environments, and spaces that don't support how people actually work.

Maptician has emerged as the platform of choice for firms navigating this operational shift. The company was recognized in 2025 as the fastest-growing workspace management technology solution in the legal industry, posting a 3-point gain—the highest growth among workspace platforms.

"I've spent my career helping legal and financial services firms solve their most complex operational challenges, and Maptician has built something I haven't seen before—a platform that firms both genuinely love and that delivers measurable results," said Rapacz. "The chance to join a market leader with this kind of momentum doesn't come along often. I'm thrilled to be part of this team."

Most recently Vice President of Outsourcing Sales at Forrest Solutions, Rapacz previously held senior leadership roles at global technology and service providers RR Donnelley and Integreon, where he drove growth serving elite Am Law 100 firms and Fortune 500 companies. His deep relationships across multiple verticals and proven success in complex enterprise sales make him an exceptional addition to Maptician's leadership team.

"Nic is exactly the leader we need at this stage of our growth," said AshLea Allberry, Chief Operating Officer of Maptician. "I've admired his work for years—his ability to build trusted relationships with sophisticated buyers while driving results is exceptional. With Nic leading our sales organization, we're positioned to extend our market leadership and deliver even greater value to our customers."

As law firms and professional services organizations continue to refine their workplace strategies, Maptician is positioned to capture growing demand from firms that view workplace management as a competitive advantage rather than an operational afterthought.

About Maptician

Maptician is the workplace management platform that helps modern organizations optimize dynamic people and spaces in one powerful solution. From space planning and seat booking to presence visibility and workplace analytics, Maptician delivers the tools firms need to coordinate teams, maximize real estate, and elevate the in-office experience. Trusted by leading professional services firms and enterprises, Maptician is redefining what's possible in workplace management. Learn more at www.maptician.com.

