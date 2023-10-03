Maptician Releases 2023 Successful Hoteling Strategies for Financial Services Firms: A Tech-Driven Approach

Maptician surveyed the market to gain deeper insights into key success factors for hybrid operations within the financial services industry and found that when professionals are provided technology, space utilization rates of firms more than double, and professionals significantly increase time spent in the office.

Financial services has made one of the most successful pivots to hybrid operations. Prior to the pandemic, less than a third of employers had a majority of their employees working from home at least once a week – now that number has doubled with nearly 70% of employers expecting 60% of their workforce to work from home at least 1 day per week—and over half of financial services CFOs saying they plan to make remote work permanent for roles that allow it.1 However, in 2023, 64% of global office space is still underutilized 2.

Here's the thing: the vast majority of financial services firms have adopted no new technology to power their strategic shift to permanent hybrid operations. It should come as no surprise, then that only 24% of organizations feel they are ready to develop the right hybrid workplace model, despite the fact that 87% of the respondents say doing so is important or very important to their organization's success.3

Powerfully, the Maptician 2023 white paper, Successful Hoteling Strategies for Financial Services Firms: A Tech-Driven Approach, shows how technology plays a vital role in the success of hybrid operations for financial services firms.

Maptician surveyed the financial services market and collected responses from 19 financial services firms, encompassing 73 offices, 2,361,025 square feet of office space, and 6,297 professionals, representing a substantial segment of the industry. Here are some of the key findings;

The majority of seats across firms are reservable seats for hoteling (59.44%)

Seat booking technology increases utilization rates increase 2x

Presence technology significantly increases professionals' time in the office

24% of organizations do not feel ready to develop the right hybrid workplace model

Maptician Chief Executive Officer, Alaa Pasha, comments, "Our mission is to help those organizations that do not feel ready to develop the right hybrid workplace model with the tools and analytics that are proven to be pivotal in hybrid success. We're thrilled to offer these unique insights to our financial services clients and to the market to help gain greater control and understanding out of what factors optimize space while connecting people."

Built from the ground up as an end-to-end solution, Maptician makes hybrid easy. The innovative platform takes organizations from hybrid strategy development--extracting the data and insights that drive decisions so organizations can optimize space, occupancy and cost--all the way through the management of complex seating strategies, conference room bookings and visitor management in the industry's simplest, most user-friendly UX.

To download the 2023 white paper, Successful Hoteling Strategies for Financial Services Firms: A Tech-Driven Approach, go here.

