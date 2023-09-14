Maptician Sets New Standard in Conference Room Management with New Suite of Advanced Features

In today's fast-paced business landscape, effective meeting management is crucial. Maptician's new conference room management features provide a comprehensive solution to boost productivity, simplify scheduling, and foster collaboration across various teams and locations.

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maptician, the market leading end-to-end technology solution for the hybrid workplace, announces the availability of a suite of advanced features in its conference room management system that enable users to effortlessly create recurring meetings and book meetings across multiple rooms and locations with seamless integration to Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, setting a new industry standard for streamlined workplace scheduling.

Key features of Maptician's new Conference Room Management functionality include:

Multi-Location Reservations: When making a room reservation, multiple rooms/multiple locations can be added, in the current reservation calendar interface. Find a Room is available within the single resource reservation interface. Users can search by Name, Availability Range, Capacity, Office, Map, Resource Type, and Features.

Recurring Meeting Creation: Maptician's users can now easily schedule recurring meetings, whether they are daily huddles, weekly team syncs, or monthly departmental briefings. This feature simplifies the process and reduces administrative overhead. Users can set a Recurrence Rule for Once, Daily, Weekly or Monthly

Cross-Room and Cross-Location Booking: Maptician empowers users to book meetings across multiple rooms and locations, ensuring optimal resource allocation. This flexibility promotes efficient space utilization, accommodating diverse teams and project needs.

Real-Time Availability: Access real-time room availability and occupancy data, enabling informed decisions on room selection and scheduling. This minimizes scheduling conflicts and maximizes room utilization efficiency.

Integration with Calendar Apps: Seamlessly integrate Maptician's conference room management system with Microsoft Outlook calendar and Teams. Keep your meeting schedule synchronized with your preferred calendar tool.

Microsoft Office 365 / Azure Connection: There is now a new panel design. The interface and backend allow for multiple connections to be added. Users can now enter the expiration date of the Graph API 'secret value'.

User-Friendly Interface: Maptician's user interface is designed for simplicity, making it accessible to all members of your organization. Users can quickly adapt to the system, reducing the learning curve associated with new software.

Customizable Notifications: Stay informed about your meeting schedule with customizable notifications and reminders. Receive alerts for upcoming meetings, room changes, or cancellations, ensuring a smooth meeting experience.

Maptician's CEO, Alaa Pasha, comments, "We understand the challenges organizations face when managing their meeting spaces efficiently. With our new conference room management functionality, we aim to provide a user-friendly solution that empowers businesses to optimize their workspace, save time, and enhance collaboration."

This innovative conference room management feature is available to all Maptician customers, including both new and existing clients. It reflects Maptician's dedication to delivering state-of-the-art workplace solutions that boost productivity and convenience.

For more information about Maptician's conference room management functionality and how it can benefit your organization, please visit www.maptician.com.

