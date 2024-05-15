MAPTYCS® Inc. partner with Munich Re for property and climate risk exposure.

"We partner with Munich Re's RMP, because it is in our strategy to offer our clients the greatest quality risk data across the world from renowned and well-established partners." said Legrand, MAPTYCS® CEO Post this

Through this partnership, risk professionals using MAPTYCS® to manage their property and climate risk exposure, will be able to leverage the high quality and comprehensive multiperil risk scoring from Munich Re worldwide to improve their risk assessment, risk mitigation, risk pricing and claims resources management activities.

Jacqueline Legrand, MAPTYCS® CEO said: "We partner with Munich Re's RMP, because it is in our strategy to offer our clients the greatest quality risk data across the world from renowned and well-established partners."

Christof Reinert, Head of Risk Management Partners at Munich Re adds: "We are happy to support MAPTYCS® in assisting its customers to assess their risks exposure and take proactive steps to protect their assets and the continuity of their operations, in an ever-changing environment."

About MAPTYCS®

MAPTYCS® is a property and climate risk exposure management solution for property underwriting and event response. The platform manages property portfolios data combined with "a la carte" location intelligence third-party data. Risk managers and insurers use MAPTYCS® powerful geospatial analytics to assess risk exposure at a single location level or across portfolios, track accumulations of values on any geographical perimeter, monitor severe weather events and develop financial scenarios. The platform is easy to use, easy to implement, and easy to connect to existing systems via API. MAPTYCS® target clients are risk managers, captives, (re)insurance brokers and (re)insurers.

Visit https://maptycs.com/ for more information.

