MAPTYCS® Inc. partner with Munich Re for property and climate risk exposure.

MAPTYCS® Inc. partner with Munich Re's Risk Management to help businesses better manage their property and climate risk exposure around the world.
NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAPTYCS®, a leading property and climate risk exposure management firm, and Risk Management Partners (RMP) have partnered to provide businesses with access to Munich Re`s Location Risk Intelligence data via the MAPTYCS® platform, one of the most user friendly and highly performing solutions to manage property and climate risk exposures.
RMP is a unit of Munich Re, one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions and a pioneer in the global assessment of natural hazards and climate-related risks. Risk Management Partners draws on this experience to develop advanced risk assessment capabilities. MAPTYCS® is an intuitive and real-time geospatial risk exposure platform that is built to process large volumes of data and offers powerful risk analytics and visualization features. With the rise of natural disasters and the hardening of the property insurance market, risk professionals use MAPTYCS® to consolidate increasingly complex datasets and gain a granular understanding of their property and climate risk exposure.
Through this partnership, risk professionals using MAPTYCS® to manage their property and climate risk exposure, will be able to leverage the high quality and comprehensive multiperil risk scoring from Munich Re worldwide to improve their risk assessment, risk mitigation, risk pricing and claims resources management activities.
Jacqueline Legrand, MAPTYCS® CEO said: "We partner with Munich Re's RMP, because it is in our strategy to offer our clients the greatest quality risk data across the world from renowned and well-established partners."
Christof Reinert, Head of Risk Management Partners at Munich Re adds: "We are happy to support MAPTYCS® in assisting its customers to assess their risks exposure and take proactive steps to protect their assets and the continuity of their operations, in an ever-changing environment."
About MAPTYCS®
MAPTYCS® is a property and climate risk exposure management solution for property underwriting and event response. The platform manages property portfolios data combined with "a la carte" location intelligence third-party data. Risk managers and insurers use MAPTYCS® powerful geospatial analytics to assess risk exposure at a single location level or across portfolios, track accumulations of values on any geographical perimeter, monitor severe weather events and develop financial scenarios. The platform is easy to use, easy to implement, and easy to connect to existing systems via API. MAPTYCS® target clients are risk managers, captives, (re)insurance brokers and (re)insurers.
Visit https://maptycs.com/ for more information.
Media Contact
Noah Barrengos, MAPTYCS® Inc., 1 415 244 8625, [email protected], https://maptycs.com/
SOURCE MAPTYCS® Inc.
Share this article