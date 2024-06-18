Mar de Frades Launches The First 100% Sparkling Albariño Wine Made with Traditional Method

The Spanish winery uncovers a new horizon for sparkling wines worldwide and unveils the Mar de Frades Albariño Brut Nature innovation to the U.S. market

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mar de Frades, the renowned ocean-bound winery based in Rias Baixas DO, Spain, is thrilled to announce the launch of Mar de Frades Albariño Brut Nature to the U.S. market. This pioneering product represents a new chapter in the world of sparkling wines, bringing into it the unique characteristics of saline character from the Atlantic and the magic of the bubbles in the first traditional method sparkling wine made with 100% Albariño.

Mar de Frades Brut Nature defines a new premium type of wine from Rías Baixas. The Mar de Frades winery crafts wines from selected vineyards in the Val do Salnés and Ribeira do Ulla in Rias Baixas DO, in Galicia, northwest of Spain. Mar de Frades represents more than just a winery; their proximity to the ocean and the region's maritime culture irrepressibly tie their wines to the Atlantic . The winery is world-renowned for the creation of Albariño wines that are bold in nature and salty in character, showcasing the distinctiveness of the terroir and the Albariño grape's versatile nature.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce Mar de Frades Albariño Brut Nature to the U.S. market" says Paula Fandiño, enologist and manager at Mar de Frades. "We believe that innovation is as important as the search for maximum expression and purity. These two forces come together in the Albariño Brut Nature, crafting a sparkling wine that stands out for its elegance, versatility, and remarkable freshness. A delicious symbol of the infinite possibilities at Mar de Frades."

Mar de Frades Albariño Brut Nature is made from vines grown on trellises, selected for their unique qualities and treated with the utmost care. The vineyards are cultivated in harmony with the environment, honoring the rich winegrowing heritage of Rías Baixas. The Albariño grape provides its own personality and in the Brut Nature there is defined freshness with a depth that will surprise consumers and critics who love sparkling wines.

Golden yellow in color, this premium wine incorporates the magic of the bubbles with the saline character of the Atlantic. It is delicate on the nose, with traces of bottle aging intertwining harmoniously with invigorating notes reminiscent of sea water and eucalyptus, complemented by the subtle sweetness of white fruits. Hints of toasted bread and almond shells add depth and complexity to the aroma. It is full and flavorsome on the palate, with a pleasant finish thanks to its enveloping body and intense freshness.

Mar de Frades Albariño Brut Nature will be available at select retailers nationwide beginning this June. For more information about the product, please visit https://www.mardefrades.es/en/wines/brut-nature/.

About Mar de Frades

Founded in 1987 and located at the heart of the Salnés valley, Mar de Frades is one of the region's most emblematic wineries. Elevated above the granite peak of a small hill, the winery overlooks the famous Ría de Arousa river, which is known for its scenery, fishing and gastronomic tradition. Surrounded by stunning views, the winery's modern facilities, which boast the most advanced means, enhance the distinctive character and quality of the wines, making Mar de Frades a true gem in the world of viticulture.

Media Contact

