MARAbio appoints Gail S. Page as member of Board of Directors

Seasoned life sciences C-level executive brings deep experience to the company as it prepares for product commercialization
SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MARAbio, whose mission is to detect, treat, and prevent Maternal Autoantibody Related Autism (MARA), has appointed Gail S. Page to its Board of Directors. Ms. Page has more than 30 years of life sciences experience, and currently serves as a partner at pH Blueprint, a strategic advisory firm focused on collaborating with medical device, diagnostics, and biotech clients. She is also a Venture Partner at Turret Capital Management, a global healthcare investment and venture firm. Previously Ms. Page served in executive management roles with LabCorp and Roche Biomedical, as Chief Operating Officer at Luminex, and President & CEO of Vermillion, Inc. Her current and past board appointments include public and private companies.
MARAbio is a precision immunology company that has exclusive rights to key discoveries made by Dr. Judy Van de Water at UC Davis / MIND Institute that form the biological basis of MARA. The company is developing proprietary technology to accurately predict the likelihood of MARA in a child through a simple blood test in the mother, even before clinical symptoms exist, including prior to pregnancy or as early as birth. MARAbio is working to develop pre-symptomatic interventions, including therapeutic treatments, enabling families and physicians to detect and limit the incidence of this subtype of autism.
"Gail brings significant insights and experience in the diagnostic and clinical lab sectors as a former CEO and other C-level positions, and we are very pleased to welcome her to MARAbio's Board of Directors," said Marnin Kligfeld, Chairman of the Board of MARAbio. "As the company begins to move to product commercialization, Gail's background and perspective will be particularly beneficial for our efforts."
"MARAbio has an innovative approach and powerful vision of a world where the most severe effects of autism do not occur, and I am honored to join the board at this pivotal moment," said Ms. Page. "MARAbio is creating truly groundbreaking scientific discoveries that will provide parents and potential parents with information that has heretofore been unavailable."
The Company's Board of Directors includes:
- Marnin Kligfeld, PhD, Chairman of the Board
- Dr. Judy Van de Water, PhD, Founder & Chief Science Advisor
- Michael Paul, PhD, Chief Executive Officer & President
- James N. Woody, MD & PhD, Vice-Chairman of the Board
- Vincent A. Forlenza, MBA
- Chuck Gardner, PgMP
About MARAbio
MARAbio Systems, Inc. (MARAbio) is a precision immunology company with proprietary technology related to a distinct cluster of antibodies that lead to Maternal Autoantibody Related Autism (MARA). The Company's first product will be a test to accurately predict the likelihood of MARA in a child through a simple blood test in the mother even before clinical symptoms exist, including prior to pregnancy or as early as birth. The Company's mission is to detect, treat and prevent MARA, a subtype that has been shown to be associated with more severe forms of autism. For more information, please visit www.marabio.com
