MARAbio appoints Gail S. Page as member of Board of Directors

"MARAbio has an innovative approach and powerful vision of a world where the most severe effects of autism do not occur, and I am honored to join the board at this pivotal moment," said Ms. Page. " Post this

"Gail brings significant insights and experience in the diagnostic and clinical lab sectors as a former CEO and other C-level positions, and we are very pleased to welcome her to MARAbio's Board of Directors," said Marnin Kligfeld, Chairman of the Board of MARAbio. "As the company begins to move to product commercialization, Gail's background and perspective will be particularly beneficial for our efforts."

"MARAbio has an innovative approach and powerful vision of a world where the most severe effects of autism do not occur, and I am honored to join the board at this pivotal moment," said Ms. Page. "MARAbio is creating truly groundbreaking scientific discoveries that will provide parents and potential parents with information that has heretofore been unavailable."

The Company's Board of Directors includes:

Marnin Kligfeld , PhD, Chairman of the Board

, PhD, Chairman of the Board Dr. Judy Van de Water , PhD, Founder & Chief Science Advisor

, PhD, Founder & Chief Science Advisor Michael Paul , PhD, Chief Executive Officer & President

, PhD, Chief Executive Officer & President James N. Woody , MD & PhD, Vice-Chairman of the Board

, MD & PhD, Vice-Chairman of the Board Vincent A. Forlenza, MBA

Chuck Gardner , PgMP

About MARAbio

MARAbio Systems, Inc. (MARAbio) is a precision immunology company with proprietary technology related to a distinct cluster of antibodies that lead to Maternal Autoantibody Related Autism (MARA). The Company's first product will be a test to accurately predict the likelihood of MARA in a child through a simple blood test in the mother even before clinical symptoms exist, including prior to pregnancy or as early as birth. The Company's mission is to detect, treat and prevent MARA, a subtype that has been shown to be associated with more severe forms of autism. For more information, please visit www.marabio.com

Media contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Dan Tarman, Perceptual Advisors, 1 2137058454, [email protected], marabio.com

SOURCE Perceptual Advisors