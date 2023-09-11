Marabu Jettable Primer Wins PRINTING United Alliance 2023 Pinnacle Product Award for Non-Output

"The introduction of our Jettable Primer is a total game changer. For years one of the biggest barriers relative to digital direct-to-object printing has been the time-consuming and expensive application of pretreatments and primers." - Bob Keller, President of Marabu North America Tweet this

FOR OUTPUT DEVICE CATEGORIES: Output devices are judged based on reports generated by measuring color charts and then comparing them to industry specifications. "This is the only competition I know of that reports on the percentage of Adobe RGB a printer can hit," said Dawn Nye, Program Manager for Pinnacle Awards, PRINTING United Alliance. "Some categories were decided by tenths of a point, so fierce was the competition this year."

FOR NON-OUTPUT DEVICE CATEGORIES: "One of the things I like best about our competition is that it is juried, and judges are basing their decisions on objective criteria. And with outstanding entries like Marabu Jettable Primer, they had their work cut out for them," said Dawn Nye, Program Manager Pinnacle Awards, PRINTING United Alliance.

FOR THE TECHNOLOGY CATEGORY:

"The Pinnacle Technology Award competition represents the entry that is "truly innovative and likely to have a significant impact" among commercial hardware, software, consumables, and industrial and screen equipment," Nye said. "Congratulations to all the winners."

Award winners will receive a digital badge. For more information about the awards and how to participate in future Pinnacle Awards Programs, visit https://pinnacleawards.printing.org/

