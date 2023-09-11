Marabu Jettable Primer Wins PRINTING United Alliance 2023 Pinnacle Product Award for Non-Output

Marabu North America, LP is proud to announce that Marabu Jettable Primer received a coveted PRINTING United Alliance 2023 Pinnacle Award for Non-Output. The winning entry can be found online at the Pinnacle Product Awards Gallery.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open to all PRINTING United Alliance supplier members, the Pinnacle Product Award competition evaluates products that will be available for sale in 2023. A highly qualified panel of judges across the printing industry evaluated the annual contest's 160+ entries in more than 58 categories spanning analog, digital, output, and non-output technologies.
"The introduction of our Jettable Primer is a total game changer. For years one of the biggest barriers relative to digital direct-to-object printing has been the time-consuming and expensive application of pretreatments and primers," said Bob Keller, President of Marabu North America. "By moving this step into the printing process we've been able to make the digital printing of drinkware the solution of choice for short to medium-run jobs or for anything for which variable data is a requirement. With the successful completion of over 200 residential wash cycles on glass, stainless steel, and powder coat, our R&D team has delivered the "Holy Grail" of digital direct-to-object printing."
FOR OUTPUT DEVICE CATEGORIES: Output devices are judged based on reports generated by measuring color charts and then comparing them to industry specifications. "This is the only competition I know of that reports on the percentage of Adobe RGB a printer can hit," said Dawn Nye, Program Manager for Pinnacle Awards, PRINTING United Alliance. "Some categories were decided by tenths of a point, so fierce was the competition this year."
FOR NON-OUTPUT DEVICE CATEGORIES: "One of the things I like best about our competition is that it is juried, and judges are basing their decisions on objective criteria. And with outstanding entries like Marabu Jettable Primer, they had their work cut out for them," said Dawn Nye, Program Manager Pinnacle Awards, PRINTING United Alliance.
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY CATEGORY:
"The Pinnacle Technology Award competition represents the entry that is "truly innovative and likely to have a significant impact" among commercial hardware, software, consumables, and industrial and screen equipment," Nye said. "Congratulations to all the winners."
Award winners will receive a digital badge. For more information about the awards and how to participate in future Pinnacle Awards Programs, visit https://pinnacleawards.printing.org/
