Marble Expands Services: Members Can Now Shop for Commercial Insurance

We're thrilled to empower our members with the ability to seamlessly shop for both personal and commercial insurance within our app. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions and exceptional service to our members Post this

Recognizing that nearly 20% of its members are small and medium-sized business owners, Marble saw the need to extend its services to cater to their insurance needs. Through the new commercial insurance marketplace, Marble offers access to a wide range of insurance products built to protect businesses from various risks. Members can quickly obtain competitive quotes online and receive expert guidance from Marble's team of agents to select the most suitable coverage for their businesses.

"Expanding Marble's offerings to include commercial insurance is a significant milestone in our journey to become the go-to destination for all insurance needs", says Stuart Winchester, CEO and founder of Marble. "We're thrilled to empower our members with the ability to seamlessly shop for both personal and commercial insurance within our app. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions and exceptional service to our members."

To achieve their goal to create an online platform from which their members can shop for all of their insurance needs, Marble turned to the teams at Envoy Insure and Herald to help develop a fully digital experience for commercial insurance shopping.

"We were pleased to build out the digital infrastructure to support Marble's goal of empowering their users to receive bindable quotes from multiple commercial insurance carriers, all in one single interface," says Duncan Crystal, Co-founder and CRO of Herald. "We're proud to bring the world's top carriers to the table via our API technology."

As business owners, securing commercial insurance is not only a legal requirement, but also a crucial step in safeguarding their livelihoods. Marble applauds its members for taking proactive measures to protect their businesses and offers support in navigating the complexities of commercial insurance. From General Liability to Cyber and Business Interruption Insurance, Marble provides comprehensive coverage options to meet diverse business needs.

To obtain a quote for commercial insurance, Marble members can simply log into their Marble account and access the Marble Marketplace or visit the commercial insurance portal directly. After providing basic business information, members can review and select policies tailored to their specific requirements. Additionally, Marble offers seamless integration of commercial insurance policies into members' digital wallets after purchase, ensuring easy access to policy details whenever needed.

Marble remains committed to enhancing the insurance experience for its members by continually expanding its offerings and providing personalized support throughout their insurance journey. With the introduction of commercial insurance shopping, Marble reaffirms its dedication to empowering members to protect what matters most to them, both personally and professionally.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

[email protected]

About Marble: If you have insurance, you need Marble. Founded in 2020, Marble is a one-hub, digital wallet that allows members to shop, compare, optimize, and — for the first time ever — earn rewards on their insurance. There's no cost to join. Marble members are insured by the nation's largest insurance agencies and can link their automotive, home, renters, pet, life, and other types of personal insurance. Marble is proudly based in New York, New York. For more information or to create an account, go to JoinMarble.com. Follow us on X @JoinMarble.

Media Contact

Allison Ullo, W/Sara PR, 1 6109051817, [email protected]

SOURCE Marble