Marble launches a full in-app pet insurance marketplace (Powered by Fletch)

We understand that pets are cherished members of the family, and now our members can easily access a wide range of pet insurance options, ensuring their furry friends receive the care they deserve. Post this

When members request a pet insurance quote through Marble, they gain access to a wide selection of policies from leading pet insurers. This allows them to compare plans, customize coverage to suit their specific needs, and potentially save on their premiums. People normally save around 57% on their pet insurance when they shop and compare.

To access this feature, Marble members can log into their accounts, navigate to the Marble Marketplace, and use the pet insurance filter to explore their choices. Alternatively, they can check out Marble's new quote page, powered by Fletch. Users will be guided through a straightforward process, providing essential information such as their zip code and pet details (name, age, breed). Once submitted, they will receive a range of pet insurance options, each highlighted with unique features, ensuring Marble members can make informed decisions about their pets' welfare.

To further streamline the experience, once a pet insurance policy is selected and purchased, members can upload their policy details directly to their Marble wallet. This ensures that all insurance information is readily accessible, simplifying claims processes and providing peace of mind.

Through the Fletch partnership, Marble members can now explore various pet insurance providers, enabling them to make informed choices for their beloved pets — all conveniently from within the Marble app. "Our partnership with Marble aligns with Fletch's commitment to making insurance solutions more accessible for consumers. Beyond pet insurance, we anticipate enabling other products for Marble in the future, such as travel and renter's insurance" commented Frankie Lopez, VP of Partnerships & Ops at Fletch.

The importance of pet insurance cannot be understated, as it safeguards both pets' health and owners' financial stability. With veterinary costs potentially reaching over $5,000 for a single emergency visit, pet insurance is a wise investment for any responsible pet owner. Marble's pet insurance marketplace offers three primary coverage types: Accident Only, Accident & Illness, and Wellness Coverage, allowing members to select the plan that aligns with their specific needs and budget.

This partnership between Marble and Fletch signifies another milestone in Marble's commitment to delivering accessible and versatile insurance solutions. By offering pet insurance through their platform, Marble aims to make it easier than ever for pet owners to provide the best care for their four-legged family members.

About Marble:

Marble is a leading digital insurance wallet, offering members a streamlined and user-friendly platform to manage their insurance needs. Founded in 2020, Marble's mission is to simplify insurance by providing a one-stop-shop for comparing, exploring, and securing various insurance policies. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, Marble empowers users to make informed choices about their insurance coverage. Learn more at www.marblepay.com.

About Fletch:

Fletch Technologies Inc. simplifies insurance partnerships by connecting digital ecosystems to relevant insurance products through an open protocol. Insurance policies are distributed by Fletch Insurance Services, LLC., a licensed producer in its operating states. To learn more about Fletch, please visit https://fletch.co/.

