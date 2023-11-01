Marble Partners with DIMO to Unlock Lower Insurance Rates for Customers

DIMO and Marble were born with the same mission: Put users in control of their data, and reward them while doing it. While Americans face soaring insurance costs, it's critical that we provide households with every chance to save. Post this

Whereas most companies today monetize user data without compensating their customers for it or protecting privacy, DIMO has flipped the script: issuing rewards to users who share anonymized data and transact with DIMO partners - similar to an airline reward point for your car spend. In addition, they provide even more value to their customers by setting up next-generation partnerships with companies like Marble, who are using that same data to find DIMO customers' savings on their insurance.

So how does it work? When users connect their vehicles to DIMO, they build a verified driving history that they control. When it comes time to shop for insurance, this data can be used to positively influence their pricing and save time shopping around. Today, they are launching the first step of their partnership: DIMO will introduce its userss to Marble to shop for the best-priced insurance policies. Once DIMO users provide a few basic pieces of information, Marble will compare options and pull rates from across their network of over 60 partners, and then share the most affordable options with the customer.

Over time, this partnership will grow to take advantage of shared driving data: DIMO and Marble are working closely with insurance providers on identifying paths to incorporate vehicle data into insurance quoting, leading to truly customized insurance offerings for all connected DIMO drivers (all while protecting user interests and privacy).

"With Marble, we're actively building a future where drivers have ownership of their vehicle data, and use that data to save time, money, and stress," said Andy Chatham, a co-founder of DIMO and CEO of Digital Infrastructure Inc. "Our partnership with Marble gives drivers more control over the insurance shopping experience. This not only can save them money in the short term, but also will incentivize safer driving habits to keep rates down in the future. Every vehicle owner should have access to a service like this — and now, our DIMO users will."

"We couldn't be more excited to kick off this partnership with DIMO," said Stuart Winchester, CEO of Marble. "DIMO and Marble were born with the same mission: Put users in control of their data, and reward them while doing it. While Americans face soaring insurance costs, it's critical that we provide households with every chance to save. Pairing DIMO's first-in-class decentralized infrastructure and consumer application with Marble's incredibly popular features was a no-brainer."

Marble, founded in 2020, offers a one-stop solution for insurance management, allowing members to organize, shop, compare, and even earn rewards on their insurance policies. With no cost to join, Marble members can sync their various personal insurance policies, including automotive, home, renters, pet, and life, all in one app. Once these policies have been added to their account, Marble monitors pricing and proactively shops for better rates, saving members an average of $800 a year. This innovative digital wallet has quickly gained recognition as a game-changer in the insurance industry.

This strategic collaboration between Marble and DIMO represents a step towards a more data-driven future for both consumers and insurers. Together, these companies aim to help drivers get the most out of their data, empowering them to capitalize on their safe driving behavior.

About Marble: If you have insurance, you need Marble. Founded in 2020, Marble is a one-hub, digital wallet that allows members to shop, compare, optimize, and — for the first time ever — earn rewards on their insurance. There's no cost to join. Marble members are insured by the nation's largest insurance agencies and can link their automotive, home, renters, pet, life, and other types of personal insurance. Marble is proudly based in New York, New York.

About DIMO: DIMO is a user-owned IoT platform that allows any driver to collect and use their vehicle data with a growing network of apps and partners. Drivers and fleets use DIMO's platform and apps to get insights about their vehicle, contribute data to the open ecosystem where it can be used to build new technology and applications, and earn DIMO rewards for participating.

Since launching in December of 2022, over 25,000 drivers have connected cars, trucks, buses, work vans, and more to DIMO.

