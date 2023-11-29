Marble Systems Announces Historic Initial Public Offering on the Borsa Exchange and Becomes The First Natural Stone Company To Go Public.

Our decision to go public is a testament to our growth, the dedication of our team, and our unwavering commitment to the industry. Post this

"Our decision to go public is a testament to our growth, the dedication of our team, and our unwavering commitment to the industry," said Munir Turunc, CEO of Marble Systems. "This IPO not only marks a significant milestone for our company, but also for the natural stone industry as a whole. We are proud to pave the way for more sustainable and innovative practices in the sector."

The IPO on the Borsa Exchange enhances Marble Systems' global reach, enabling further expansion, investment in cutting-edge technology, and advancement in sustainable practices. It also allows investors to be a part of a pioneering company that is reshaping the natural stone industry.

Investors can look forward to being part of a company that values craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability. "As we embark on this new journey, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality natural stone products while upholding our responsibility towards the environment and our communities," added Turunc.

About Marble Systems

Marble Systems has been a leader in the natural stone industry, providing high-quality, sustainable natural stone products for over 30 years. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Marble Systems has revolutionized the way natural stone is sourced, processed, and utilized, setting new standards in the industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Marble Systems' future operations and performance. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

