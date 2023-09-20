Marble Unveils Partnership with Gravity Lending - A Seamless Way to Shop for Insurance After Refinancing an Auto Loan

"In a time of rising insurance costs, this partnership will enable individuals to take control of their finances, explore affordable insurance options, and earn rewards, all through the Marble platform." Tweet this

Marble, founded in 2020, offers a one-stop solution for insurance management, allowing members to organize, shop, compare, and even earn rewards on their insurance policies. With no cost to join, Marble members can sync their various personal insurance policies, including automotive, home, renters, pet, and life, all in one app. Once these policies have been added to their account, Marble monitors pricing and proactively shops for better rates, saving members time and money. This innovative digital wallet has quickly gained recognition as a game-changer in the insurance industry.

As part of this partnership, Gravity Lending will introduce its customers to Marble to shop for the best-priced insurance policies. Once Gravity customers provide a few basic pieces of information, Marble will compare options and pull rates from across their network of over 60 partners, and then share the most affordable options with the customer. Marble's platform not only streamlines insurance shopping, but also helps customers save on insurance costs – a key value proposition in today's challenging financial landscape.

"Our partnership with Marble is an exciting development that will significantly benefit our customers," said Brian Jones, CEO of Gravity Lending. "We believe that by introducing our customers to Marble's innovative platform, we can empower them to make smarter choices and find the right insurance solutions that suit their needs."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Gravity Lending to offer consumers a seamless and rewarding experience," said Stuart Winchester, CEO of Marble. "In a time of rising insurance costs, our partnership will enable individuals to take control of their finances, explore affordable insurance options, and earn rewards, all through the Marble platform."

This strategic collaboration between Marble and Gravity Lending represents a bold step forward in providing consumers with a holistic approach to managing their finances and insurance needs. Together, they aim to make financial empowerment and savings more accessible to all.

About Marble: If you have insurance, you need Marble. Founded in 2020, Marble is a one-hub, digital wallet that allows members to shop, compare, optimize, and — for the first time ever — earn rewards on their insurance. There's no cost to join. Marble members are insured by the nation's largest insurance agencies and can link their automotive, home, renters, pet, life, and other types of personal insurance. Marble is proudly based in New York, New York. For more information or to create an account, go to JoinMarble.com. Follow us on X @JoinMarble.

About Gravity Lending: Gravity Lending is a rapidly growing fintech company that specializes in providing low-interest financing options for consumers. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, they offer auto refinancing, student loan refinancing, and credit card services on a national level, all without hidden fees. Gravity Lending has been recognized as the #1 Auto Financing company for customer satisfaction by Lending Tree for three consecutive years. Follow us on X @GravityLending

