Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. in 2024 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc-Michaels Interior Design has been chosen to participate in the internationally recognized Kips Bay Decorator Show House, hosted by premier youth organization Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. The location of its seventh annual Decorator Show House is in West Palm Beach, Florida at 230 Miramar Way in the highly desirable "SoSo" area.