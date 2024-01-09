Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. in 2024 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach

Marc-Michaels Interior Design has been chosen to participate in the internationally recognized Kips Bay Decorator Show House, hosted by premier youth organization Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. The location of its seventh annual Decorator Show House is in West Palm Beach, Florida at 230 Miramar Way in the highly desirable "SoSo" area.
WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc-Michaels Interior Design has been chosen to participate in the internationally recognized Kips Bay Decorator Show House, hosted by premier youth organization Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. The location of its seventh annual Decorator Show House is in West Palm Beach, Florida at 230 Miramar Way in the highly desirable "SoSo" area.
Marc-Michaels Interior Design is looking forward to revealing the space they were selected to design. The Show House will be open to the public for one month beginning Friday, February 23, 2024. The Show House doubles as the nation's leading design event of the year and Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club's top fundraiser and will also benefit local charity Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.
This stunning property boasts a spacious 8,589 square feet of living space with 5 bedrooms, including 2 primary bedroom suites, and 6.5 bathrooms. Upon entering this gorgeous home, visitors are greeted with an inviting and spacious layout. The expansive living area provides ample space for relaxing & hosting gatherings. Take the elevator to the home's second level that features a breathtaking 4,500 square foot rooftop entertainment space, complete with an outdoor kitchen and plenty of room for seating and socializing.
Providing beautiful, comprehensive, full-service interior design is why Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. is consistently recognized as an industry leader. For those ready to design your dream home, contact Marc-Michaels Interior Design or visit http://www.marc-michaels.com.
Media Contact
Kelly McInvale, Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc., 4076292124, [email protected], www.marc-michaels.com
SOURCE Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc.
