Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. Named as a 2025 LUXE Gold List Honoree

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc-Michaels Interior Design is honored to be named as a 2025 Gold List Honoree by LUXE Interiors + Design. LUXE's annual Gold List features architects, interior designers, home builders, and landscape architects who stand out and inspire each year. A special thank you to Jill Cohen, Editor and Chief, and the LUXE Interiors + Design team for this incredible opportunity and recognition.