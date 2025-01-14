Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. Named as a 2025 LUXE Gold List Honoree

Marc-Michaels Interior Design is honored to be named as a 2025 Gold List Honoree by LUXE Interiors + Design.
WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc-Michaels Interior Design is honored to be named as a 2025 Gold List Honoree by LUXE Interiors + Design. LUXE's annual Gold List features architects, interior designers, home builders, and landscape architects who stand out and inspire each year. A special thank you to Jill Cohen, Editor and Chief, and the LUXE Interiors + Design team for this incredible opportunity and recognition.
In the November/December 2024 issue, LUXE featured a beautiful Boca Raton penthouse designed by Marc-Michaels Interior Design. A luxurious weekend beach getaway for our clients and their family, the penthouse features a contemporary, open design with generous room for entertaining and unobstructed ocean views.
Marc-Michaels brings 40 years of experience and unparalleled design knowledge to each of its projects. The firm's client-focused mission, attention to detail, and vast library of hand-selected products and finishes are what consistently rank the firm as a design industry leader. Visit marc-michaels.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Catherine Pinyot, Marc-Michaels Interior Design, 407 629 2124, [email protected], www.marc-michaels.com
SOURCE Marc-Michaels Interior Design
Share this article