Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. Receives Interior Design Magazine's 2024 "Top 100 Giants" Award

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has received the prestigious honor of being included in Interior Design Magazine's 2024 "Top 100 Giants" for the 25th year in a row. Marc-Michaels was also named the No. 2 largest residential interior design firm in Interior Design Magazine's "Top Residential Giants."

For the first time ever, the top 100 Giants's interior design fees surpassed the $5 billion mark. These are record-breaking tallies for the most profitable firms and a year-over-year boost of almost 19 percent.

This year is the 25th consecutive year that Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has been awarded a coveted spot on this list. Marc-Michaels ranks as the 44th largest interior design firm overall, and the 2nd largest Residential interior design firm.

Each year, Interior Design publishes its list of Interior Design industry Giants. This annual list is one of the most anticipated and revered in the design industry. It seeks to identify the most impactful design firms, and our inclusion is a remarkable testament to the design excellence that defines our firm.

Interior Design features a wide variety of interior design projects, the newest products available, industry related news and more. This is the magazine for the interior design professional marketplace; Interior Design offers the most editorial pages of any publication in the field.

Media Contact

Kelly McInvale, Marc-Michaels Interior Design, 407-629-2124, [email protected], www.marc-michaels.com

SOURCE Marc-Michaels Interior Design