Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. Receives Interior Design Magazine's 2025 "Top 100 Giants" Award

Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has received the prestigious honor of being included in Interior Design Magazine's 2025 "Top 100 Giants" for the 26th year in a row. Marc-Michaels ranks as the 45th largest interior design firm overall and the 2nd largest residential interior design firm.
WINTER PARK, Fla., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has received the prestigious honor of being included in Interior Design Magazine's 2025 "Top 100 Giants" for the 26th year in a row. Marc-Michaels ranks as the 45th largest interior design firm overall and the 2nd largest residential interior design firm.
Each year, Interior Design publishes its list of Interior Design industry Giants. This annual list is one of the most anticipated and revered in the design industry. It seeks to identify the most impactful design firms, and our inclusion is a remarkable testament to the design excellence that defines our firm. This year, the Top 100 Giants brought in a record-setting $6.3 billion in interior design fees, a 7 percent increase from 2024.
Interior Design features a wide variety of interior design projects, the newest products available, industry related news and more. This is the magazine for the interior design professional marketplace; Interior Design offers the most editorial pages of any publication in the field.
At Marc-Michaels, we believe in creating extraordinary spaces. From luxury interiors to personalized customer service, our deeply personal approach and attention to detail ensures that every project - no matter the scale or location - reflects our clients' unique vision. Visit marc-michaels.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Catherine Pinyot, Marc-Michaels Interior Design, 4076292124, [email protected], www.marc-michaels.com
SOURCE Marc-Michaels Interior Design
Share this article