Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. Receives Interior Design Magazine's 2025 "Top 100 Giants" Award

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has received the prestigious honor of being included in Interior Design Magazine's 2025 "Top 100 Giants" for the 26th year in a row. Marc-Michaels ranks as the 45th largest interior design firm overall and the 2nd largest residential interior design firm.