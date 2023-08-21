Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. to Design Private Residence with KAA Design Group in Costa Rica

Nestled amidst Costa Rica's lush landscape, this modern house embodies a harmonious fusion of contemporary design and natural serenity. Developed by Discovery Land Company, KAA Design is leading the home's architecture, Shimahara Visual for renderings and Marc-Michaels Interior Design is heading up the interior design.
WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestled amidst Costa Rica's lush landscape, this modern house embodies a harmonious fusion of contemporary design and natural serenity. Developed by Discovery Land Company, KAA Design is leading the home's architecture, Shimahara Visual for renderings and Marc-Michaels Interior Design is heading up the interior design.
The design team describes the interiors as organic, exuding warmth with warm wood finishes complemented by earthy tones and natural textures. There is striking quiet luxury where you have all the modern necessities, but they are not openly on display. The design has an edited aesthetic which focuses on the quality of the materials and the shapes of the space itself.
The palette is neutral, and nothing takes away from the spectacular views. Abundant glass panels embrace panoramic views, allowing sunlight to infuse every corner and fostering a seamless connection with the surrounding environment. A sanctuary of openness, breathtaking vistas, and an inviting atmosphere, this home conveys modern living in harmony with nature.
