Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. to Design Private Residence with KAA Design Group in Costa Rica

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestled amidst Costa Rica's lush landscape, this modern house embodies a harmonious fusion of contemporary design and natural serenity. Developed by Discovery Land Company, KAA Design is leading the home's architecture, Shimahara Visual for renderings and Marc-Michaels Interior Design is heading up the interior design.