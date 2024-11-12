Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. to Design Private Residence with SAOTA

Marc-Michaels Interior Design is excited to announce a collaboration with the internationally acclaimed South African architecture and design firm, SAOTA, to design an exquisite private residence in Boca Raton, Florida.
WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc-Michaels Interior Design is excited to announce a collaboration with the internationally acclaimed South African architecture and design firm, SAOTA, to design an exquisite private residence in Boca Raton, Florida. Renowned for their innovative approach, SAOTA boasts a diverse portfolio that spans six continents, showcasing their commitment to connecting function with form while pursuing architectural designs that offer thoughtful solutions.
At the heart of SAOTA's philosophy is the belief in harmonizing with the natural environment, a principle that is beautifully reflected in each of their projects. This home will be thoughtfully designed to integrate seamlessly with its surroundings, allowing for a dialogue between the architecture and the landscape.
Drawing inspiration from the surrounding nature and light throughout the seasons, the residence will flow seamlessly between indoor and outdoor living spaces. The sweeping 25,000 sq. ft. home will also feature a 5,600 sq. ft. covered exterior living space.
Marc-Michaels brings nearly 40 years of experience and unparalleled design knowledge to each of its projects. The firm's client-focused mission, attention to detail, and vast library of hand-selected products and finishes are what consistently rank the firm as a design industry leader. Visit marc-michaels.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Catherine Pinyot, Marc-Michaels Interior Design, 4076292124, [email protected], www.marc-michaels.com
SOURCE Marc-Michaels Interior Design
Share this article