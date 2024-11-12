Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. to Design Private Residence with SAOTA

Marc-Michaels Interior Design is excited to announce a collaboration with the internationally acclaimed South African architecture and design firm, SAOTA, to design an exquisite private residence in Boca Raton, Florida.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc-Michaels Interior Design is excited to announce a collaboration with the internationally acclaimed South African architecture and design firm, SAOTA, to design an exquisite private residence in Boca Raton, Florida. Renowned for their innovative approach, SAOTA boasts a diverse portfolio that spans six continents, showcasing their commitment to connecting function with form while pursuing architectural designs that offer thoughtful solutions.