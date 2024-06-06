Marc-Michaels Interior Design to Design Units at the New Ritz Carlton Residences in Naples

Marc-Michaels Interior Design is excited to announce its partnership with Stock Development in designing several models for the new Ritz-Carlton Residences in Naples, Florida. The boutique collection of 128 residences boasts spacious layouts and captivating seaside and sunset views.
The boutique collection of 128 residences boasts spacious layouts and captivating seaside and sunset views. Residents can choose from two distinct styles of living - the Bay Residences, offering an intimate waterfront experience and full-marina access, and the Tower Residences, celebrating the beauty of the Gulf coast location with seamless indoor-outdoor living. Both include private access to the Vanderbilt Club - a 28,000-square-foot residents' retreat with an upscale restaurant, resort-style pool, and full-service marina.
Filled with light and space, the Residences are distinctive modern homes with between 10-foot and 12-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows framing unobstructed water views. Each residence has its own private elevator vestibule, covered parking, and private storage area. Kitchens are enhanced by stone counters, European-style cabinetry, Franke sinks, Dornbracht faucets and professional-grade appliances by Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, for flawless entertaining and everyday meals. Bathrooms are equally impressive with spacious closets, marble appointments, sculptural free-standing master tubs, and large showers with Dornbracht fixtures.
In each model, Marc-Michaels Interior Design has selected from the highest quality of materials and finishes to create a comfortable and livable space in tune with the spirit of luxurious coastal living.
Marc-Michaels brings over 38 years of experience and unparalleled design knowledge to each of its projects. The firm's client-focused mission, attention to detail, and vast library of hand-selected products and finishes are what consistently rank the firm as a design industry leader.
