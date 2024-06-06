Marc-Michaels Interior Design to Design Units at the New Ritz Carlton Residences in Naples

In each model, Marc-Michaels Interior Design has selected from the highest quality of materials and finishes to create a comfortable and livable space in tune with the spirit of luxurious coastal living. Post this

Filled with light and space, the Residences are distinctive modern homes with between 10-foot and 12-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows framing unobstructed water views. Each residence has its own private elevator vestibule, covered parking, and private storage area. Kitchens are enhanced by stone counters, European-style cabinetry, Franke sinks, Dornbracht faucets and professional-grade appliances by Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, for flawless entertaining and everyday meals. Bathrooms are equally impressive with spacious closets, marble appointments, sculptural free-standing master tubs, and large showers with Dornbracht fixtures.

In each model, Marc-Michaels Interior Design has selected from the highest quality of materials and finishes to create a comfortable and livable space in tune with the spirit of luxurious coastal living.

Marc-Michaels brings over 38 years of experience and unparalleled design knowledge to each of its projects. The firm's client-focused mission, attention to detail, and vast library of hand-selected products and finishes are what consistently rank the firm as a design industry leader.

