Marc Thee Unveils a New Rug Collection for NIBA Designs

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new rug collection is now available and created exclusively for NIBA Designs by Marc Thee, owner of the award-winning design firm, Marc-Michaels Interior Design. Beth Arrowood, CEO and Creative Director of NIBA Designs, has worked with Marc Thee on many residential projects and has enjoyed a fruitful 20-plus year relationship in the industry. It was only a matter of time before the two formed this creative collaboration. This collection of eye-catching designs renders beautifully in almost any fiber, construction or colorway.
NIBA Designs' superb handmade rugs grace the interiors of luxury spaces around the country, overseas, and have been showcased in prestigious publications including Architectural Digest, Interior Design and The New York Times. As personal rug consultants, they collaborate with you to create beautiful one-of-a-kind luxury rugs for your residential or commercial design project.
Marc Thee is the founder of Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. which 'Interior Design' magazine named the #1 residential design firm in the United States. He has more than 35 years of experience in high-end interior design. For more information please visit http://www.marc-michaels.com.
