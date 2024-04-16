Marc Thee Unveils a New Rug Collection for NIBA Designs

A new rug collection is now available and created exclusively for NIBA Designs by Marc Thee, owner of the award-winning design firm, Marc-Michaels Interior Design. Beth Arrowood, CEO and Creative Director of NIBA Designs, has worked with Marc Thee on many residential projects and has enjoyed a fruitful 20-plus year relationship in the industry.

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new rug collection is now available and created exclusively for NIBA Designs by Marc Thee, owner of the award-winning design firm, Marc-Michaels Interior Design. Beth Arrowood, CEO and Creative Director of NIBA Designs, has worked with Marc Thee on many residential projects and has enjoyed a fruitful 20-plus year relationship in the industry. It was only a matter of time before the two formed this creative collaboration. This collection of eye-catching designs renders beautifully in almost any fiber, construction or colorway.