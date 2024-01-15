Marcel Van Neer Joins Reell as Co-General Manager Europe

New addition brings extensive business management and technical sales expertise
ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing is pleased to announce that effective Monday, January 15, 2024, Marcel Van Neer has joined Reell Europe as Co-General Manager Europe. He will work closely with Co-General Manager Peter Geurts to focus on sales.
Marcel comes to Reell with close to 20 years of international experience in automotive business management, sales, and project management. He has held General Manager positions and has a broad range of experience in the automotive industry. Furthermore, Marcel has global operations experience having set up production facilities in India, Indonesia, and Belgium.
Reell CO-CEO Shari Erdman is excited to add Marcel to the team. "Marcel is a great fit for our Reell European team. In addition to his strong business capabilities, he is a servant leader and a strong supporter of the people who work for him. His values align well with Reell and we will be a better company with him on board."
An avid lifelong learner, Marcel holds an engineering degree from Han University in Automotive Engineering. He will serve customers from Reell's European Headquarters in Maastricht.
Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.
Media Contact
Jack Field, Reell Precision Manufacturing, +1 (651) 486-3333, [email protected], www.reell.com
SOURCE Reell Precision Manufacturing
