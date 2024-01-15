Marcel Van Neer Joins Reell as Co-General Manager Europe

Marcel is a servant leader and a strong supporter of the people who work for him. His values align well with Reell and we will be a better company with him on board. Post this

Reell CO-CEO Shari Erdman is excited to add Marcel to the team. "Marcel is a great fit for our Reell European team. In addition to his strong business capabilities, he is a servant leader and a strong supporter of the people who work for him. His values align well with Reell and we will be a better company with him on board."

An avid lifelong learner, Marcel holds an engineering degree from Han University in Automotive Engineering. He will serve customers from Reell's European Headquarters in Maastricht.

Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.

Media Contact

Jack Field, Reell Precision Manufacturing, +1 (651) 486-3333, [email protected], www.reell.com

SOURCE Reell Precision Manufacturing