MARCH 1315 Launches Frosted Diaper Backpack, Redefining Style and Function for Parents and On-the-Go Professionals

Sleek, minimalist and versatile, the MARCH 1315 combines modern design with practical features that make life easier for parents, travelers, and professionals alike.

SAINT JOHNS, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MARCH 1315, the lifestyle brand founded by a mom of two, has unveiled its new frosted minimalist diaper backpack, combining sleek design with practical innovation to meet the needs of today's multitasking parents and anyone always on the go.

Unlike traditional diaper bags, the MARCH 1315 Diaper Backpack is gender-neutral, versatile and travel-ready, with a translucent interior for instantly locating items, zip-free access, magnetic snaps and 12 specialized pockets, including insulated compartments for bottles or snacks. Designed to keep hands free and backs supported, it also features stroller straps, a luggage sleeve, a leather bottom for stability and cushioned back support.

"I was tired of struggling with zippers while juggling my little ones. I needed an easy-access frosted closure to effortlessly grab what I needed on the go," said Tianna, founder of MARCH 1315 and the mother of two. "We wanted a bag that's not just functional, but a lifestyle upgrade that is perfect for travel, work, or weekend adventures. That's why I designed the frosted zip-free entry diaper backpack".

Why It's a Game-Changer:

Meticulously Crafted: Designed with a keen focus on functionality to meet the demands of your everyday adventures.

Zip-Free Entry: Enjoy quick and easy access to essentials without the hassle of zippers.

Ample Organization: Multiple interior and exterior pockets keep your items neatly organized.

Frosted Interior: Offers clear visibility for effortless searching—no more digging for what you need.

Comfort-Driven Design: Features stroller straps for convenience, a leather bottom for added stability, and cushioning for optimal back support.

Travel-Ready: Easy-to-clean materials and a built-in luggage sleeve make it the perfect companion for life on the go.

This sleek, frosted minimalist look is crafted from premium vegan leather. Paired with thoughtfully engineered features, the MARCH 1315 makes life easier for parents and travelers alike. It strikes the perfect balance of form and function, appealing to parents, professionals, and design enthusiasts who want more from their everyday gear.

MARCH 1315 is priced at $150. For more information, visit march1315.com.

About MARCH 1315:

March 1315 is a modern lifestyle brand redefining everyday essentials through thoughtful design, functionality, and style. Dedicated to creating products that simplify life without sacrificing aesthetics, March 1315 combines innovation with minimalist elegance. From its signature frosted diaper backpack to its upcoming versatile accessories, every piece is meticulously crafted to support the demands of modern living — for parents and non-parents alike.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Ring, MARCH 1315, (760) 992-9113, [email protected], https://march1315.com/

SOURCE MARCH 1315