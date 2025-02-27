March Declared as Workplace Eye Wellness Month by Prevent Blindness to Educate Employers and Employees on the Best Ways to Help Keep Eyes Safe and Healthy at Work

"Because many of us spend so much time at work, whether in an office setting or job site, Prevent Blindness encourages all workers to talk with their eyecare professional about the best ways to protect vision at work," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

Data from the "2025 Workplace Vision Health Report" from VSP Vision Care shows nearly 6 out of 10 employees say digital eye strain reduces their productivity and effectiveness at work. Around half say it affects their well-being and quality of life, makes them too tired to enjoy after-work activities, and causes them to be more irritable at work. And 27 percent have taken time off from work due to digital eye strain.

To help avoid eye strain, Prevent Blindness recommends the following:

Place your screen 20 to 26 inches away from your eyes and a little bit below eye level.

Use a document holder placed next to your screen. It should be close enough so you don't have to swing your head back and forth or constantly change your eye focus.

Change your lighting to lower glare and harsh reflections. Glare filters over your digital screens can also help.

Get a chair you can adjust.

Choose screens that can tilt and swivel. A keyboard that you can adjust is also helpful.

Computer glasses with yellow-tinted lenses that block blue light can help ease digital eye strain by increasing contrast.

Anti-reflective lenses reduce glare and increase contrast and also block blue light from digital devices.

Wearing the proper eye protection at work is important for keeping eyes safe at job sites. In the most recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, workers suffered 18,510 eye-related injuries and illnesses in 2020. Contact with objects or equipment led to the majority of eye injuries and illnesses requiring days away from work in 2020. Exposure to harmful substances or environments accounted for nearly 5,000 cases. Construction trades workers had 2,120 eye-related injury or illness cases in 2020, with electricians making up more than 20 percent of those cases.

Safety eyewear protection includes:

Non-prescription and prescription safety glasses

Goggles

Face shields

Welding helmets

Full-face respirators

All eye safety gear should meet the eye protection standards set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

In the event of any eye injury, Prevent Blindness offers the "First Aid for Eye Emergencies" resource.

"Because many of us spend so much time at work, whether in an office setting or job site, Prevent Blindness encourages all workers to talk with their eyecare professional about the best ways to protect vision at work," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We also offer free eye safety resources to employers to help raise awareness and provide education for best practices to keep eyes safe and help maintain healthy vision for employees."

For more information about workplace eye health and safety topics, please visit PreventBlindness.org.

