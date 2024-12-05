March of Dimes, Alzheimer's Association Join NACDS Nourish My Health Public Education Campaign

"I am pleased to announce that the Alzheimer's Association and March of Dimes are joining Nourish My Health, each bringing their unique perspective." Post this

There is growing proof of the connection between the foods you eat and your health and well-being. Notably, since its inception in 2023, Nourish My Health has:

achieved more than 400 million impressions, reaching Americans across the country, including those who live in rural areas and underserved communities and focusing on regions with disproportionate risk of diet-related diseases;

delivered more than 60,000 biometric baseline healthcare screenings at higi stations and by participating pharmacies;

significantly expanded to include NACDS member companies representing 25,000 pharmacy locations across all 50 states;

conducted a nutrition security screening survey among more than 17,000 Americans; and

teamed up with three national influencers to produce social media "how-to" videos demonstrating easy, healthy recipes that can help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

"Poor nutrition is the number one cause of poor health outcomes in the United States, with lives disrupted and billions of dollars spent annually as a result of preventable, diet-related diseases. Nourish My Health was created by NACDS as part of our health and wellness innovation platform that leverages pharmacies and retail health services from NACDS members to help build healthy communities," said NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson.

"I am pleased to announce that the Alzheimer's Association and March of Dimes are joining Nourish My Health, each bringing their unique perspective. The Alzheimer's Association encourages people to take charge of their brain health, and the March of Dimes supports the health of moms and babies. We also welcome Mesmerize who will be featuring Nourish My Health on their screens in 6,000 point of care locations."

Nourish My Health seeks to reach millions of Americans, focusing on regions with disproportionate risk of diet-related diseases. It encourages baseline health screening to understand disease risks; and offers healthy food guides, nutrition information, and resources for professionals on a dedicated website.

Visit the Nourish My Health website, which serves as the campaign hub for information and resources.

Watch the one-year anniversary video of NACDS' Nourish My Health public education campaign. For an overview of Nourish My Health, see the campaign infographic.

Read about NACDS' latest digital campaign through Nourish My Health, which recognizes Diabetes Month and showcases NACDS member pharmacies' role in the prevention and management of diabetes — during the month of November and throughout the year.

Media Contact

Kathleen Bashur, NACDS, 703-837-4367, [email protected], https://www.nacds.org

SOURCE NACDS