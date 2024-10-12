March of Remembrance Texas "Never Forget October 7" Vigil Held at Holocaust Garden of Hope, Kingwood, Texas Marking the Anniversary of Hamas Terror Attack on Israel

In a profound act of unity, Dr. J. Doug Stringer, Founder & President of Somebody Cares, led community interfaith prayer for the captives, Israel, the IDF, and the United States Armed Forces. Post this

The trauma of this modern-day atrocity has echoed the horrors of past Jewish persecution, with many survivors and their families recalling the Shoah's brutal legacy. Simultaneously, a global wave of antisemitism has surged, with attacks on Jewish communities and Israel intensifying. Yet, instead of global solidarity with the victims, many international institutions have reversed the narrative, accusing Israel, which is fighting for survival, of committing genocide.

The vigil was an emotional event, beginning at 8:29 PM with the sound of three shofars, calling attendees to stand in solidarity with Israel. Mitch and Rozalie Jerome, founders of HRA18, opened the event, followed by heartfelt speeches from Pastors Andrew Heard and Rodney Sims of Inspire Church Houston and Houston City Council Member Fred Flickinger. Music by Sheena Lewis and an informative video produced by One with Israel in partnership with the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest offered moments of reflection and remembrance.

In a profound act of unity, Dr. J. Doug Stringer, Founder & President of Somebody Cares, led community interfaith prayer for the captives, Israel, the IDF, and the United States Armed Forces. Participants also read aloud the names of 1,139 individuals murdered or abducted, standing as a poignant reminder of the lives lost and those still suffering. The gathering included people of all ages, holding signs naming the destroyed Jewish communities, ensuring the memory of these horrors will not fade.

The Kingwood vigil was part of an international movement spearheaded by the March of Life, with over 100 simultaneous events across 20 countries, including major cities like Berlin, Warsaw, Lima, and New York City, under the motto "Never Forget October 7." A video summary of these global events is available on the March of Life YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@MarchofLife.

"October 7th has shown us that when people believe lies, they are willing to go at great lengths to defend their positions. We need to counter that with information and truth. We also need to counter it with prayers." - from the Holocaust Remembrance Association statement, "October 7, Then and Now" (click the link to read), written by Holocaust Garden of Hope author Dr. Susanna Kokkonen.

About March of Life:

For 17 years, the March of Life movement has been mobilizing tens of thousands of people worldwide to take to the streets with the message "Remembrance -

Reconciliation - Taking a Stand for Israel and against Antisemitism. www.marchoflife.org.

About Holocaust Remembrance Association (HRA18):

The Holocaust Remembrance Association includes the Holocaust Garden of Hope, March of Remembrance Texas, Upstander Stones Project and Scholarship opportunities. The website is http://www.HRA18.org.

