March Updates to the NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of Devices

NetZoom® recently reported its March updates to the NetZoom Visio Stencils Device library with a variety of Audio/Video and network/data center infrastructure devices including ones from APC, Aruba Networks, Crestron Electronics, Dell Computer, EdgeCore Networks, IBM, VeloCloud, and more.
CHICAGO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library, the largest collection of exact-replica equipment shapes for diagramming and documenting network and data center assets and audio/video networks, released many new Visio Stencils during March.
"The NetZoom team was busy this March updating the device library with customer requested shapes for networking, rack and data center designs as well as audio/video networks and home theater layouts," stated Sara Clark, President at NetZoom, Inc.
The following is a sampling of the newly released stencils. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection.
Manufacturer / Device Product Lines
- APC / Galaxy VX
- Arista Networks / 7050X4 Series, 7280R3 Series
- Aruba Networks / CX 6100 Switch Series
- AVPro Edge / Edge
- Axis Communications / Camera Station
- Bay Technical Associates / MMP Series
- Cisco Systems / Catalyst 1300
- CommScope / Systimax
- Crestron Electronics / Unified Communications
- Dell Computer / PowerEdge R-Series, PowerEdge XE-Series
- EdgeCore Networks / Data Center Switch, L3 Switch
- Equinix / ENX Series
- Fortinet / FortiGate
- Hewlett-Packard / Aruba 6200F Switch Series, Edgeline
- IBM / DS8000 Series, zSeries
- JBL / Synthesis Series
- Raritan Computer / Dominion PX IV
- Super Micro Computer / A Plus Server, SuperBlade, SuperServer
- Ubiquiti Networks / ISP Solutions, Switching
- VeloCloud / Edge
- Visionary Solutions / AV Over IP
NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional designers worldwide. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for contractors designing audio/video installations.
Availability
NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464 or visit VisioStencils.com
About NetZoom
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.
For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Marketing Department, NetZoom, Inc., 1 630-281-6464, [email protected], https://visiostencils.com/
SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.
