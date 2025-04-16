March Updates to the NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of Devices

The NetZoom team was busy this March updating the device library with customer requested shapes for networking, rack and data center designs as well as audio/video networks and home theater layouts Post this

The following is a sampling of the newly released stencils. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection.

Manufacturer / Device Product Lines

APC / Galaxy VX

Arista Networks / 7050X4 Series, 7280R3 Series

Aruba Networks / CX 6100 Switch Series

AVPro Edge / Edge

Axis Communications / Camera Station

Bay Technical Associates / MMP Series

Cisco Systems / Catalyst 1300

CommScope / Systimax

Crestron Electronics / Unified Communications

Dell Computer / PowerEdge R-Series, PowerEdge XE-Series

EdgeCore Networks / Data Center Switch, L3 Switch

Equinix / ENX Series

Fortinet / FortiGate

Hewlett-Packard / Aruba 6200F Switch Series, Edgeline

6200F Switch Series, Edgeline IBM / DS8000 Series, zSeries

JBL / Synthesis Series

Raritan Computer / Dominion PX IV

Super Micro Computer / A Plus Server, SuperBlade, SuperServer

Ubiquiti Networks / ISP Solutions, Switching

VeloCloud / Edge

Visionary Solutions / AV Over IP

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional designers worldwide. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for contractors designing audio/video installations.

Availability

NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464 or visit VisioStencils.com

About NetZoom

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

