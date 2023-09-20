Marchesi Frescobaldi Introduces the 2019 Riserva Vino Nobile di Montepulciano from Tenuta Calimaia

An Ode to Tuscan Diversity and Winemaking Excellence

MONTEPULCIANO, Italy, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marchesi Frescobaldi, the renowned wine-producing family, celebrated for their unwavering commitment to "Cultivating Toscana Diversity," proudly unveils the global launch of the exceptional 2019 Riserva vintage of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano DOCG, nurtured within the vineyards of Tenuta Calimaia. Aged for 36 months in oak barrels, followed by an additional 6 months in the bottle, this Vino Nobile significantly enriches the wine estate's illustrious portfolio.

Key Details:

Grape Varieties: Sangiovese, locally known as Prugnolo Gentile, in harmonious blend with complementary red grape varieties.

Maturation: 36 months in large oak ovals, further refinement for 6 months in the bottle.

Alcohol Content: 14.5%

Tasting Notes:

The Tenuta Calimaia Nobile Riserva 2019 graces the senses with a brilliant ruby-red appearance, offering an intense and pronounced bouquet. Cherry, wild strawberry, and redcurrant notes take center stage, seamlessly entwined with fragrant hints of Mediterranean herbs, including sage and thyme. Subtle and alluring impressions of clove, vanilla, and roasted espresso beans add layers of intricate complexity. With the first sip, this wine impresses through its full-bodied presence and enveloping mouthfeel, transitioning into a graceful evolution unveiling an exuberant array of tannins and an emphatic yet seductive spiciness. In summary, this Vino Nobile exhibits remarkable complexity and a superb, seemingly never-ending finish.

A Testament to Tradition:

Hailing from the storied Montepulciano growing region, celebrated for its exceptional Sangiovese grapes, the Tenuta Calimaia Nobile Riserva 2019 serves as a true embodiment of the region's world-class quality and centuries-old winemaking heritage. Nestled amidst the gently rolling hills between the Val di Chiana and the Val d'Orcia, the Calimaia wine estate's vineyards, enveloping the cellar that crowns a hill, thrive at an elevation of 300 meters. These vineyards, marked by diverse aspects and soil compositions, create an idyllic ecological haven for the cultivation of noble grape varieties.

Growing Year:

After a relatively warm winter, a cool, rainy spring delayed budbreak somewhat, but summer brought hot weather. August was on the more moderate side, and September saw average temperatures, with just a few days of rain. These conditions favored the development of aromatic precursors in grapes growing in sandy and yellow sandstone soils, while the clusters in clayey areas were marked by fully-ripe polyphenols, yielding opulent wines with exceptional tannic richness.

Vinification:

The grapes were meticulously harvested by hand, with stringent quality selection in the vineyard. Vinification, initiated with spontaneous fermentation, took place in temperature-controlled stainless-steel tanks. Excellent polyphenol extraction was achieved through a 20-day maceration on the skins, accompanied by frequent pumpovers during the initial days, followed by délestage in the intermediate stage, and concluding with delicate pumpovers toward the end. The wine underwent malolactic fermentation in steel before spring and matured in 50hl oak ovals for 36 months, culminating with an additional 6 months in glass. The final result is an elegant, rich, and complex wine that pays homage to Tuscan winemaking at its finest. Wine connoisseurs can savor the Tenuta Calimaia Nobile Riserva 2019 at select wine bars and restaurants, a testament to the legacy of Marchesi Frescobaldi's unwavering commitment to diversity and excellence.

