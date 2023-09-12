Marchesi Frescobaldi Now Partner of The Accademia Niko Romito

World of Wine Benchmark Enriches Training Program for Young Chefs

FLORENCE, Italy, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Marchesi Frescobaldi family wine firm has officially established a partnership with the Italian Accademia Niko Romito, thus enriching the parterre of courses, trainings, and experiences to be enjoyed by the students of the Niko Romito Group's Scuola di Alta Formazione di Cucina (Advanced Training Cooking School). Marchesi Frescobaldi, long renowned as one of the main Tuscan producers, a wine empire since over 700 years, has been the purveyor of fine wines to the leading European Courts, the English Court, and numerous Popes.

The new partnership will make it possible for the students of the Academy to gain an in-depth understanding of the world of wine through highly focused, specialised training modules integrated into their courses. Training will focus on the history of viticulture and wine production, production methods and techniques, and winegrowing areas and terroirs. Students will enjoy access to custom-created sensory experiences, personally visit the Marchesi Frescobaldi wine estates, and explore the rich interrelationships between wine and food. Single-topic workshops will provide training in food-wine pairing, building a restaurant wine-list, and use of wine and alcoholic components in cooking.

The active participation of Marchesi Frescobaldi will make the training of Academy Niko Romito students even richer and broader, adding valuable dimensions related to history, planning skills, and sensitivity to the environment and to the local and broader communities.

"I have always fervently believed in the value of continuous professional training and in the sharing of knowledge," connected Nike Romito. "Today, more than ever, it is indispensable that we provide access to a wide range of knowledge to as many members of the younger generations as possible. The Academy I founded and to which I have dedicated the best part of my creative energies, has always maintained a fruitful and stimulating relationship with the students we have trained, and that extends particularly into the realm of social responsibility.

With respect to our new partnership, the more students learn from both their in-class coursework and from their real-life experiences in the field, the better their chances are of finding an appropriate position in their chosen field. That is the reason why training at the Accademia Niko Romito provides access to so many different disciplines, all of which, however, are intimately related to food and cooking. The field of wine, for instance, covers not only the entire agricultural and production cycle, but also the specific character of each grape variety, proper cellar management, the unique personality of each wine list, and the use of wine in cooking. Marchesi Frescobaldi, which has been producing high-quality wine and exporting it across the globe for seven centuries now, embodies and expresses all the values of a quintessentially Italian family company engaged with the international community. We are honoured today to welcome Frescobaldi into our family of partners, a partnership whose hallmarks are shared values and far-sighted goals."

Marchesi Frescobaldi, in addition to encompassing the unique history and inestimable cultural value of a product rooted in the Tuscan terroir, has over the centuries extended the family wine estates and their vineyards, reflecting and expressing this region's magnificent diversity of terroirs and wines. From Chianti Rufina, with its centuries old Tenuta del Castello Nipozzano, to Chianti Classico, to Montalcino, Castello Pomino, Montepulciano and the Maremma and Bolgheri, and finally to the island of Gorgona. The wines produced on each of these estates reflect their individual terroirs as faithful, natural, and authentic expressions.

"We have the greatest respect for Chef Niko Romito, with whom we have always shared common values, such as sustainability, circularity, and research. Our philosophy is Cultivating Toscana Diversity, or interpreting as best we can the growing areas represented by our estates so that their wines will convey the utter uniqueness of their terroirs," stated Marchesi Frescobaldi President Lamberto Frescobaldi. "Niko expresses those same values in everything he cooks and presents. We are certain that we have a wonderful path together ahead of us."

In addition to the values represented by wine research in general, Marchesi Frescobaldi also offers the Academy students a unique opportunity to explore a sustainability-based business, one paying close attention not only to the environment but to social responsibility as well. One example of the latter is the winemaking project on Gorgona, a penal island in the heart of the Tuscan archipelago, where the inmates can work around the island, learning new trades and professions, until the end of their sentence.

Marchesi Frescobaldi

Frescobaldi has embodied, since 1300, the essence of Toscana, its extraordinary aptitude for high-quality viticulture, and the diversity of its terroirs.

The uniqueness of Frescobaldi springs precisely from its representation of this diversity through its estates and their wines, which express a kaleidoscope of aromas and sensory impressions.

Behind every Frescobaldi wine lies the spirit of its agronomists, winemakers, and their staff, who literally live the vineyards and their terroirs, so that they can capture and understand every nuance of that place. Their art requires the iron-clad rule of respect, respect for our traditions, which guide us even when we reach for innovative solutions. Respect for Toscana, which we treat as a living being, to be cultivated in equilibrium and harmony. Respect for each individual terroir, which, thanks to a combination of soils, elevation, and microclimates, gifts us with wines with nonpareil, inimitable character.

The nine Marchesi Frescobaldi wine estates are: Castello Pomino (Pomino), Castello Nipozzano (Nipozzano), Tenuta Perano (Gaiole in Chianti), Tenuta Castiglioni (Montespertoli), Tenuta CastelGiocondo (Montalcino), Tenuta Ammiraglia (Magliano in Toscana), Remole (Sieci), Tenuta Calimaia (Montepulciano), and Gorgona.

Located in areas of Toscana historically well-suited for the production of highly-prized wines (DOC, DOCG, and IGT), the tenute differ from each other in soils, environment, and history. Joining these estates are Bolgheri Ornellaia and Masseto, Tenuta Luce in Montalcino, and Attems in the Collio. Each tenuta is managed individually, with responsibility for its own viticulture, vinification, and ageing regimes, yet the collective synthesis of these components gifts each Frescobaldi wine with a unique and distinctive character.

Niko Romito Group

The Niko Romito Group is a major player on the global contemporary food stage.

Its first steps and initial growth were represented by the Michelin 3-starred Ristorante Reale and by the Casadonna boutique hotel in Castel di Sangro, near L'Aquila. Today, the Group is involved in numerous sectors and activities. Professional training is the focus of the Accademia Niko Romito and the future Campus Niko Romito, a hub for applied research into the future of nutrition and into innovative methodologies of food transformation. Production involves exclusive pastry and bread products under the signature of Laboratorio Niko Romito (Chef Niko Romito), a portfolio designed for consumers in a home setting.

Design and development of a variety of food-service solutions, such as Spazio Niko Romito, Bomba Niko Romito, Alt – Stazione del Gusto. Consultancy services for the Bulgari Hotel & Resort Group, whose global gastronomic programme is designed by Niko Romito.

