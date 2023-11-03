Marchesi Frescobaldi presents Tenuta Perano 2021 Chianti Classico DOCG

Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico DOCG 2021 is now available to wine lovers in the international marketplace

GAIOLE IN CHIANTI, Tuscany, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 vintage is fully ready to be enjoyed, and its ruby-red appearance, pronounced, fruit-rich aromas, and elegant, silky tannins make it a true standout. It is a wine with a carefully-honed character made with fruit from an extraordinary growing year and unparalleled terroir, finally put together in the cellar.

Chianti Classico Tenuta Perano is grown on the hillsides of Gaiole in the heart of Chianti Classico, with vineyards lying at an elevation of 500 meters. Their south-southwest exposure and natural conch-shaped site give them intense sunlight and help concentrate the sun's warmth. This combination of height, exposure, layout, and slope constitute a truly unique quality matrix, endowing the wines with its bright purple appearance, intensely fruity aromas, and majestic tannin structure.

Overall, favorable weather marked the 2021 growing year, with a mild winter followed by a likewise temperate spring, which encouraged optimal vine development. Credit for this outstanding vintage goes to a hot summer punctuated by beneﬁcial light rains in late August, contributing to a consistent, gradual ripening process that in turn gifted the wine its emphatic aromas and velvety tannins.

The Sangiovese grapes were harvested by hand, with a modest admixture of complementary red varieties, and then fermented in temperature-controlled stainless steel fermenters. Subsequent maceration on the skins and pump overs brought optimal extraction of polyphenols, responsible for this wine's intense color and ﬁrm structure. Part of the wine then matured in oak, developing delicate tertiary nuances. Finally, the wine underwent further bottle aging.

Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico 2021 has a brilliant ruby red appearance. The nose initially releases fruit-rich notes of wild berry fruit, cherry, and plum, alongside pronounced ﬂoral essences of sweet violets and wild rose, which then segue into spicy impressions of clove and cardamom to finally culminate in a crisp burst of pungent balsam. In the mouth, one encounters an earthy minerality and judicious, silky tannins, then a palate that admirably mirrors the aromas encountered on the nose. An appealing vein of crisp minerality infuses a finish whose aromatic intensity seems to linger without end.

GRAPES: Sangiovese and complementary varieties

MATURATION: 12 months in oak barriques and steel, and further bottle aging

AVAILABLE SIZES: 750ml and 1.5 liter magnum

ABOUT MARCHESI FRESCOBALDI

Marchesi Frescobaldi's mission is to understand and promote distinctive terroirs, contributing to their becoming inseparable components of the culture of Toscana. The thousand years of Frescobaldi family history constitute an unmatchable treasure of experience, knowledge, and traditions that have made it the embodiment of Toscana's very soul, and the visible expression of its extraordinary vocation for viticulture and of the fascinating variety of its production areas. Marchesi Frescobaldi's nine wine estates are: Castello Pomino (Pomino), Castello Nipozzano (Nipozzano), Tenuta Perano (Gaiole in Chianti), Tenuta Castiglioni (Montespertoli), Tenuta CastelGiocondo (Montalcino), Tenuta Ammiraglia (Magliano in Toscana), Remole (Sieci), Tenuta Calimaia (Montepulciano), and Gorgona. Located in growing areas of Tuscany long-famed for production of extremely high-quality DOC, DOCG, and IGT wines, each estate stands out for its individual soils, environment, and history; Ornellaia and Masseto in Bolgheri, Tenuta Luce in Montalcino, and Atems in the Collio are the four other estates of the Marchesi Frescobaldi Group.

http://www.frescobaldi.com

