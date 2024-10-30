Marchesi Frescobaldi Strengthens its Digital Presence with the Help of AI and Google

The Tuscan Company, a global benchmark for quality in the wine industry for over 700 years, continues its unwavering pursuit of innovation

FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past five years, Marchesi Frescobaldi has made huge steps towards growth in its digital presence, strengthening its search engine positioning, expanding its online reach, and enhancing its brand image and competitiveness.

The company's success stems from their ability to adopt cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence solutions, guided by a strategy focused on engaging its audience and providing added value to its users, through high-quality content and efficient user experience methodologies.

"Our company is experiencing remarkable growth, as digital technology is one area where we have consistently maintained strong investments," explained Frescobaldi Group CEO, Fabrizio Dosi.

"Our brand's online presence and reputation have always been central to our overall strategy. Leveraging advanced technologies enables us to communicate the world of Frescobaldi, focusing not only on our products but also on our core values, philosophy, vision, mission and the centuries- old heritage we are passionate about sharing with wine lovers everywhere."

"AI-based tools and algorithms allow us to analyze vast amounts of digital traffic data and accurately, enabling us to respond effectively to consumer demands and expectations. This, in turn, allows us to create a personalized and efficient user experience," explained Van Hong Doan, E-Commerce & Digital Manager for the Frescobaldi Group. Emphasizing AI's role in managing the digital ecosystem, she added, "We are highly selective with our partnerships, which led us to choose GA Agency, one of the most forward-thinking agencies in the search field and winner of the European Search Awards in 2022."

Guido Ampollini, founder of GA Agency, added: "We are thrilled and honored to partner with such a prestigious company like Frescobaldi. Collaborating with a world-renowned leader in the industry is a true privilege. Together, we have maximized the resources and Google reach combined with the advanced capabilities of AI, creating a perfect blend of tradition and innovation where every bottle reflects centuries of expertise."

Marchesi Frescobaldi has embodied the very essence of Tuscany since 1300. The family's deep-rooted passion for viticulture and the rich diversity of its terroirs inspire its motto: Cultivating Toscana Diversity. The uniqueness of the Frescobaldi family lies in its reflection of this diversity; each of its winemaking estates and wines creates a vibrant tapestry of aromas and sensations, each one a distinctive expression of its terroir. Behind every Frescobaldi wine lies the spirit of the people– viticulturists and winemakers– who dedicate themselves to the vineyards and terroirs, understanding every detail. Their craft follows an unwavering principle: respect. Respect for tradition, which guides us even as we innovate. Respect for Tuscany, a living land to be cultivated in balance and harmony. And respect for each terroir, whose unique blend of soils, elevations, and microclimates gives us wines with distinctive, inimitable personalities."

The nine Marchesi Frescobaldi wine estates are: Castello Pomino (Pomino), Castello Nipozzano (Nipozzano), Tenuta Perano (Gaiole in Chianti), Tenuta Castiglioni (Montespertoli), Tenuta CastelGiocondo (Montalcino), Tenuta Ammiraglia (Magliano in Toscana), Remole (Sieci), Tenuta Calimaia (Montepulciano), and Gorgona. These estates, located in areas of Toscana famed for their production of world-class wines (DOC, DOCG, and IGT), differ from each other in soils, environment, and history. Also part of the Frescobaldi portfolio are the Bolgheri- based estates, Ornellaia and Masseto, Tenuta Luce in Montalcino, Poggio Verrano in Maremma, Attems in the Collio, and Domaine Roy in Oregon, USA. Each estate is managed as an individual entity, with its own management of its vineyards and winemaking.

Based in London, GA Agency is a highly awarded digital marketing agency and part of the Celeste Commerce Hub network. Led by Italian founder Guido Ampollini, the GA team is proudly multinational, working in 18 languages and bringing a personalized, locally tailored approach to each market. Known for its impressive results and reputation in digital marketing, GA Agency has received numerous awards, including winner of the European Search Awards 2022 and UK Digital Excellence Awards 2023 Winner.

