March's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley & Mary Tyler Moore

"Elvis Presley's LA Home With Priscilla"

Elvis Presley's home in the Beverly Hills Trousdale neighborhood is on the market at $24.5 million. Elvis bought the 5,300-square-foot home with ocean and LA city views in 1967, the same year he married Priscilla Beaulieu, and lived there for six years, according to Mansion Global. Trousdale Estates was developed in the 1950s and '60s for the crème de la crème of Beverly Hills society by real estate-developer Paul Trousdale, with the slogan "Life Above It All." Trousdale's famous residents, past and current, include Katy Perry, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Aniston and Richard Nixon.

"Beverly Hills' Prettiest Mansion"

Supermodel Christina Estrada has listed her Beverly Hills villa for $26 million. One of the town's prettiest homes, the perfectly restored 1930s home incudes 9,000 square feet with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a two-bedroom guest house. The listing agent is Gary Gold with Forward One.

"Ellen Selling Last of Her Montecito Homes"

Ellen DeGeneres has long been the queen of celebrity home flippers. Ellen and wife, Portia de Rossi, recently moved to the United Kingdom and have been liquidating their expensive homes collection. According to Realtor.com, they have listed one of their remaining homes, a two-bedroom home in Montecito, California, for $5 million.

"Mary Tyler Moore's Greenwich Home Sold"

The Greenwich, Connecticut home that Mary Tyler Moore bought in 2006 for $9 million has sold after a series of price cuts. The property, built in 1900 but recently fully restored and enlarged, includes five bedrooms and almost 14,000 square feet on 7.37 acres. There is also a guest apartment with its own kitchen and bath, a spa and a billiards room. The initial price of $21.9 million was reduced several times, most recently listed at $16.9 million, before it sold.

"Liam Neeson Lists At NYC's Park Millennium"

Park Millennium is one of New York City's most popular buildings for celebrities, including Howard Stern, Sara Blakely and Jon Bon Jovi. Its Upper West Side location is near Central Park and the Lincoln Center. Actor Liam Neeson bought a five-bedroom apartment there in 1999 for $3.9 million, and he is now asking $10.75 million for it.

"Kanye West's Former Malibu Home Lists $39 Million"

Kanye West's former Malibu home, originally designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando, has hit the market for $39 million. Kanye purchased the beachfront home in 2021 for $57.3 million but later gutted its interior and removed essential features like windows and electricity.

"Frank Lloyd Wright's Plaza Hotel Home"

When Frank Lloyd Wright was designing one of the most significant buildings in New York City, he lived in one of the most popular New York hotels. His former suite at the Plaza Hotel just had a price reduction to $18.9 million. Wright lived there while he was designing the Guggenheim Museum in the 1950s.

"Fleetwood Mac Star's London Penthouse"

Fleetwood Mac singer-and-songwriter Christine McVie is selling her London penthouse, asking $8.9 million. Located in London's Belgravia district, the home has three bedrooms, eight fireplaces and a rooftop garden. Christine wrote some of the band's biggest hits, including "Don't Stop" and "Little Lies."

"Golf-Great Bobby Jones' Gifted Mansion"

Bobby Jones was one of the world's greatest golfers in the 1920s. He won golf's Grand Slam in 1930, collaborated on the design of both Augusta National Golf Club and the Peachtree Golf Club, and co-founded The Masters. His former Atlanta home in ritzy Tuxedo Park, a gift from the city of Atlanta, is for sale at $9.8 million.

