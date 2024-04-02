March's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Rihanna, Johnny Carson, Freddie Mercury & Emma Stone

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Heeeeere's Johnny Carson's New York Mansion"

In 1962, Johnny Carson succeeded Jack Parr as the host of "The Tonight Show," which was broadcast from New York City until 1972 when the show moved to Los Angeles. Johnny Carson's former home in suburban New York City, still known as "The Carson Ballfield" because he let the local kids play baseball in the yard, has hit the market for $5.3 million.

"Hollywood's Champion Flipper Flips Again"

Ellen DeGeneres is Hollywood's #1 celebrity home flipper leaving her competitors such as Jennifer Aniston, Meg Ryan and Diane Keaton in the leftover construction dust. She just sold a Montecito home for $32 million – about $10 million more than she paid for it a year ago.

"Emma Stone Sells Over Asking Price"

Emma Stone put her LA home on the market in January at $3.995 million and sold it in just a couple of weeks for $4.3 million. The 1920's-era, Spanish-style home is located in LA's Westwood neighborhood.

"Ivanka & Jared Settle In At Florida Mansion"

After spending about $24 million to renovate a home on Florida's super-exclusive Indian Creek Island, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and children have settled into their new family home. Referred to as "billionaire bunker" and located just a short distance from a long stretch of Miami Beach oceanfront condos, the private island has only 41 homes with an average home value of over $21 million. It is one of the country's most highly secured residential communities with just one entrance and a private police force that patrols on land and water 24 hours a day.

"Freddie Mercury's Fiancée Lists His UK Home"

Freddie Mercury's longtime home in London, England is for sale listed for offers above $38 million. Freddie bought the home in the 1980s and lived there until his death in 1991. He left the home to his fiancée, Mary Austin, who is now selling it. Built in 1907, the colorful Georgian-style home is where Freddie wrote "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"The Plaza Hotel - As Seen In Truman Capote's Black and White Ball"

Overlooking Central Park, The Plaza Hotel is New York City's iconic luxury hotel, one of the most famous hotels in the world. In 1966, The Plaza ballroom was the site of Truman Capote's Black and White Ball - called the "best party ever" by The New York Times. At the top of the hotel are double penthouses, now offered for sale at $70 million.

"Elton John Hits Home Jackpot Again"

Elton John's Atlanta condo sold in late 2023 for $7.225 million, which was more than $2 million over his $5 million asking price. He did even better selling his furniture and other items for $8 million.

"Sly Stallone Leaving LA For Palm Beach"

Sylvester Stallone, who bought a Palm Beach mansion in 2020 but continued to live in California, announced that he and his wife are leaving California to live permanently in their Florida waterfront home. According to People magazine, Stallone decided to make the move after daughters Sophia and Sistine moved together to New York City, and Scarlet enrolled at the University of Miami.

"Annie Leibovitz Sells $2 Million Over Asking Price"

Annie Leibovitz sold her New York Central Park West apartment for $2 million over the asking price, but she still took a loss on it. Annie bought the four-bedroom duplex in 2014 to be closer to her daughter's school. She paid $11.3 million and sold it for $10.625 million.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com