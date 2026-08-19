Marco Industries Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Eagle Roofing Products to Elevate Tile Roofing System Performance

"Together with Eagle, we can deliver a more thoughtful, integrated roofing system that gives contractors and homeowners greater confidence in long-term performance, protection and value." Post this

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Eagle Roofing Products," said Lindsey Goodsell, Vice President of Marketing at Marco Industries. "Eagle has built an exceptional reputation for quality, innovation, and customer service in the tile roofing industry, making them an ideal partner for Marco. We share a belief that a roof should do more than look beautiful—it should perform as a complete system. By bringing Eagle's expertise and market presence together with Marco's ventilation technology, we have an opportunity to raise expectations for what a tile roofing system can provide."

Marco's tile ventilation products were developed with both performance and aesthetics in mind. While tile roofing has traditionally placed significant emphasis on architectural style, profile and color, today's homeowners and roofing professionals increasingly expect the components beneath and throughout the roof to contribute to the performance of the entire system.

Marco's products pair a sleek, low-profile appearance with functional benefits designed to address some of the most important challenges facing tile roofing systems. Marco's tile ventilation solutions incorporate patented technology and have undergone rigorous testing to validate their performance. The products are engineered to address wind uplift, wind-driven rain and wildlife intrusion while helping maintain the airflow necessary for a properly ventilated attic and roofing system.

"For decades, our focus has been on identifying roofing challenges and engineering better ways to solve them," Goodsell said. "As we expanded into tile ventilation, we saw an opportunity to address performance issues that had largely gone unresolved while creating products that complement the beauty of a premium tile roof. Together with Eagle, we can deliver a more thoughtful, integrated roofing system that gives contractors and homeowners greater confidence in long-term performance, protection and value."

This revolutionary partnership brings together two companies with complementary strengths: Marco's four decades of experience in ventilation and roofing accessories and Eagle Roofing Products' established leadership and presence in the concrete tile roofing market.

The partnership marks a shared commitment between both companies to advance the tile roofing industry beyond individual products and toward complete-system performance through superior engineering, continuous education, reliable protection, and long-term value.

For more information on Marco Industries and its complete line of ventilation solutions, visit www.marcoindustries.com.

About Marco Industries:

For nearly 40 years, we've assembled the best people and capabilities in order to deliver superior quality and performance. But earning multiple Top 10 Product Awards, Rural Builders Gold Key Awards, and more aren't the goal. Customer satisfaction is. That's why, in addition to industry-leading testing and certifications, we invest in innovative design and manufacturing, including the only specialized nonwoven material manufacturing capabilities in the industry. This competitive advantage allows us to use specially formulated polyester in our ventilation products—manufactured from recycled material—to prevent moisture absorption and hold together to help keep out pests. If It's Not Proven, It's Not Marco.

Media Contact

Julia Joyce, Marco Industries, 1 800-800-8590, [email protected], https://marcoindustries.com/

SOURCE Marco Industries