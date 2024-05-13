Marcus Ericsson Teams Up with Riley Children's Foundation to Drive Awareness for Pediatric Mental Health Programs through the Indianapolis 500

It's about more than just racing; it's a way to help these kids be kids, even during difficult times, and to support a cause that affects so many. Indianapolis is my home, and I want to support the next generation as much as I can. - Marcus Ericsson Post this

"This project is very close to my heart," said Ericsson. "Working with the kids at Riley and seeing their incredible art come to life on my helmet is truly inspiring. It's about more than just racing; it's a way to help these kids be kids, even during difficult times, and to support a cause that affects so many. Indianapolis is my home, and I want to support the next generation as much as I can."

The custom helmet will be a part of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at the Indy 500, protecting Ericsson on his race to the championship, as he aims to help provide support to Riley's children and families on their journey with mental health.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to join Ericsson and Riley in their mission to provide mental health resources through their Pediatric Mental Health programs by bidding on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an incredible piece of motorsports memorabilia. One lucky winner will call the helmet theirs following the race.

For more information on how to bid on Ericsson's custom helmet worn at the Indy 500, please visit https://HelmetforRiley.givesmart.com. The auction will open May 19th and will close May 31st.

About Marcus Ericsson

Marcus Ericsson is a professional racing driver from Sweden, competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for Andretti Global. As the winner of the 2022 Indianapolis 500, Ericsson has established himself as one of the top drivers in the series. Off the track, he is a committed advocate for children's mental health and well-being, dedicating his time and resources to supporting charities and initiatives that make a difference in the lives of young people.

About Riley Children's Foundation

Riley Children's Foundation is Indiana's preeminent nonprofit dedicated to funding children's healthcare and the founding organization that opened Riley Hospital for Children in 1924. Today, Riley Children's Foundation inspires our communities to invest in world-class pediatric research and care at Riley Children's Health and Indiana University School of Medicine, and in programs like Camp Riley that support the well-being of kids and families.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marcus Ericsson - Media Contact

Lindsay Lingle

Wasson Enterprise

[email protected]

Riley Media Contact

Meghan Freeman

Riley Children's Foundation

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, Wasson Enterprise, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://wassonenterprise.com/

SOURCE Marcus Ericsson