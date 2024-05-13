Marcus Ericsson Teams Up with Riley Children's Foundation to Drive Awareness for Pediatric Mental Health Programs through the Indianapolis 500

In a heartfelt collaboration with the Riley Children's Foundation, Ericsson will race wearing a helmet adorned with art designed by ten young artists who have been patients at Riley Children's Health.
INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andretti INDYCAR driver and 2022 Indianapolis 500 champion, Marcus Ericsson, is set to take on the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge with an extraordinary piece of gear. In a heartfelt collaboration with the Riley Children's Foundation, Ericsson will race wearing a helmet adorned with art designed by ten young artists who have been patients at Riley Children's Health. This initiative marks the second year Ericsson has partnered with the hospital to create a custom helmet for the legendary race that he won in 2022.
Known not only for his record on the racetrack but also for his impact off the track, Ericsson's partnership with the foundation will help shine a light - and raise critical funds - on their Riley's Pediatric Mental Health programs, which provide essential behavioral health resources to Hoosier children and teens. "Approximately half of Indiana children with major depression do not receive treatment, and half of adults with chronic mental health conditions first had symptoms before the age of 14," said Leslie Hulvershorn, M.D., Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Riley Children's Health and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Indiana University School of Medicine. "We are grateful to partners like Marcus who help us not only raise awareness of this crisis, but also raise funds to help deliver effective, evidence-based therapies to children and teens."
"This project is very close to my heart," said Ericsson. "Working with the kids at Riley and seeing their incredible art come to life on my helmet is truly inspiring. It's about more than just racing; it's a way to help these kids be kids, even during difficult times, and to support a cause that affects so many. Indianapolis is my home, and I want to support the next generation as much as I can."
The custom helmet will be a part of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at the Indy 500, protecting Ericsson on his race to the championship, as he aims to help provide support to Riley's children and families on their journey with mental health.
Fans and supporters are encouraged to join Ericsson and Riley in their mission to provide mental health resources through their Pediatric Mental Health programs by bidding on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an incredible piece of motorsports memorabilia. One lucky winner will call the helmet theirs following the race.
For more information on how to bid on Ericsson's custom helmet worn at the Indy 500, please visit https://HelmetforRiley.givesmart.com. The auction will open May 19th and will close May 31st.
About Marcus Ericsson
Marcus Ericsson is a professional racing driver from Sweden, competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for Andretti Global. As the winner of the 2022 Indianapolis 500, Ericsson has established himself as one of the top drivers in the series. Off the track, he is a committed advocate for children's mental health and well-being, dedicating his time and resources to supporting charities and initiatives that make a difference in the lives of young people.
About Riley Children's Foundation
Riley Children's Foundation is Indiana's preeminent nonprofit dedicated to funding children's healthcare and the founding organization that opened Riley Hospital for Children in 1924. Today, Riley Children's Foundation inspires our communities to invest in world-class pediatric research and care at Riley Children's Health and Indiana University School of Medicine, and in programs like Camp Riley that support the well-being of kids and families.
