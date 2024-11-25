Marea, A Distinctive Waterfront Community of 67 Homesites, Launches in Rockport, Texas

"A home in Marea opens the door to a lifestyle of discovery," Moreland said. "Miles of bays and estuaries are at the homeowner's doorstep, and exploring by boat is a breeze... The easy access to open water is unmatched." Post this

"A coastal community like Marea is unique," said Doug Moreland, Principal of Moreland Capital Partners and the visionary behind the Marea development. "Being on a cove with so few homesites means having a rare opportunity to create a sense of place and belonging. It's ideal for families, retirees, and anyone seeking a private haven for relaxation, adventure, and quality moments."

Marea offers access to a diverse array of activities both on land and in water. The community's serene cove is ideal for paddle boards and kayaks, while birding, fishing, hunting, beachcombing, and an abundance of other outdoor adventures are to be found in surrounding areas.

"A home in Marea opens the door to a lifestyle of discovery," Moreland said. "Miles of bays and estuaries are at the homeowner's doorstep, and exploring by boat is a breeze. With a 25-minute boat ride from the owner's dock, they can enjoy a morning of offshore fishing or an afternoon on the beach at San Jose Island. The easy access to open water is unmatched."

As well, Marea's central location means convenient travel by car when visiting other popular destinations along the Texas coast. Closer to home, visitors to Rockport will find a host of options for dining, retail, museums, galleries and other amenities, including an 18-hole championship golf course at Rockport Country Club.

"At Marea, there's so much more to do than just go to the beach," Moreland added.

Woven together with parks, paseos, lookout points, wetland preserves, and two marinas, the community offers eight distinct yet architecturally harmonious neighborhoods.

To achieve this vision, Moreland teamed up with renowned town architect Luis Van Cotthem, who's known for his work as Town Architect of the widely acclaimed Windsor development in Vero Beach, Fla. for over 20 years.

"We believe that well planned, architecturally coordinated communities yield exceptional, lasting results," said Cotthem. "Marea's architectural guidelines are unrivaled on the Texas coast and offer sophistication and cohesiveness to the community, yet each home maintains its own individuality. Each site is designed to take full advantage of the gulf breezes, while enhancing privacy for the best indoor-outdoor living experience."

The elements of Marea's architecture — traditional architecture found in the Caribbean, the American South East, the Louisiana Tidewater and Coastal Texas, and often called "Anglo Caribbean" — are well-suited to Rockport's climate and coastal environment. Moreland added that Marea offers pre-approved plans from some of the top architects in Texas and the U.S. who specialize in this style. Model homes will soon be available for buyers wanting a turnkey option, and for those interested in a fully custom build, Marea's development and sales team will guide buyers in selecting from a talented roster of architects, designers, and local builders.

"We know that many of our buyers intend to keep these homes for decades to come and even pass them onto the next generation, so we strive to ensure the maximum value, view, and privacy for every single one," said Moreland. "We're here to help them choose the ideal lot, plan, and builder for their individual family because once construction is done, it's done. There's no phase two."

OPEN HOUSE HELD AT NEW MAREA SALES GALLERY

To officially launch the new community, Marea hosted an open house on Nov. 9 at the community's new sales gallery at 112 Latitude Court in Rockport. Guests enjoyed complimentary wine, champagne and light refreshments, listened to live music, and were entered into a drawing for a private fishing charter on the famed Estes Flats, which are immediately in front of the Marea community.

Guided by Marea's sales team, attendees toured the lots, viewed architectural designs, and learned more about the community's land plan and neighborhoods.

"With only 67 lots, and several lot and neighborhood categories, there are relatively few lots to choose of each type, so there's no advantage to waiting," said Moreland. "But the main reason to purchase early is priority selection of the homesite that's best for you and your family — and the sooner you buy, the sooner you can be sitting on your dock at your new home."

Early buyers also will receive a complimentary membership to the Rockport Country Club, and for those choosing from a pre-approved home design, the concept fee will be included.

Interested buyers are invited to learn more, schedule a tour, or speak with a member of the sales team by visiting mareatexas.com.

ABOUT MAREA

Nestled in the heart of the Texas coastal bend near the historic town of Rockport, Marea is a vibrant, thoughtfully planned community featuring only 67 premium homesites in a secluded cove, each with a private boat slip for unmatched access to the open water and the famed Estes Flats. Its intimate neighborhoods, central location, and access to a diverse array of activities make it an ideal home for families, retirees, and anyone seeking a private haven for relaxation, adventure, and quality moments.

Only a 10-minute drive from downtown Rockport and just 30 minutes from Corpus Christi, Marea offers eight distinct yet cohesive neighborhoods woven together with lush parks, elegant paseos, beautiful lookout points, wetland preserves, and two attractive marinas. Individual sites, crowned by stunning coastal architecture, are meticulously designed to optimize gulf breezes, while enhancing privacy for the ultimate indoor-outdoor living experience.

Visit mareatexas.com to learn more, schedule a site visit, or speak with a team member. Follow on Facebook or Instagram for the latest updates.

Media Contact

D'Arla Tyler, Marea at Estes Flats, 1 8174059878, [email protected], https://mareatexas.com/

SOURCE Marea at Estes Flats