Maree Robertson, CFO of Freeport-McMoRan, To Share Insights at CFO Leadership Conference West

"I am very excited to be joining so many talented finance leaders at this year's CFO Leadership Conference in Phoenix and have the pleasure in sharing some of my insights and experiences. We are living in a constantly changing and evolving world, and as finance leaders, we need to rapidly adapt and grow in order to support our people and our organizations. This conference offers a wonderful opportunity to come together as a finance community to share and learn from one another." Maree Robertson, Senior Vice President & CFO, Freeport-McMoRan.

This year, over 300+ senior financial leaders from various industries are expected to attend the event in person, providing a platform for finance leaders to share their experiences and strategies during these challenging times. The CFO Leadership Conference West is pivotal in helping leaders drive business transformation and performance while focusing on sustainable growth for companies. Elevate your CFO career with strategic prowess. Join Maree Robertson's "Financial Excellence in a Volatile Global Economy" and conquer your competitive landscape!

CFOLC Conference-East – October 2-4 - Phoenix

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,000+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

